Is the festive season messing with your nutritional routine? Here’s how to indulge consciously without losing the seasonal cheer

Eating your heart out takes on a whole new meaning during the festive season — with modaks punctuating every meal, and evening hangouts with Bappa replacing routine gym discipline, it can be hard to draw the line between indulgence and completely losing track of your wellness routine. “The real challenge for the festive season is that celebrations in our country are irrevocably associated with foods, with each festival bringing forth its own delicacies. Sharing meals with your loved ones is also a bonding experience, which makes it hard to turn down invitations or to abstain,” explains nutritionist Kajal Bhathena. If you’ve been trying to lose weight or are focusing on specific health goals, don’t lose heart — these strategies will help you to stay focused and on track.

Reframe your narrative

“The primary function of eating is to supply your body with the necessary fuel to function efficiently. When you understand this, you will automatically refrain from sabotaging your efforts,” says Bhathena. She adds that no matter how hectic your schedule, it is imperative to fit in at least 30 minutes of exercise, five times a week. Additionally, low-fat alternatives are a safe bet to minimise your calorie intake — she suggests opting for besan, rawa or dried-fruit laddus over deep-fried motichur laddus.



Take walks to ward off cravings

Alternatively, treat yourself to a rossogulla instead of reaching for a deep-fried gulab jamun or jalebi. Skipping high-calorie cheesecakes or fruit cakes and mindfully opting for fresh fruit and cream tarts, or homemade cakes without icing is a more mindful option. “Avoid late-night meals and never enter a dinner party when you’re completely famished. Instead, snack on energy bars or nuts to curb your hunger pangs, or fit in an early pre-celebration meal such as dosa, idli with sambar or a toasted vegetable sandwich,” she recommends. Mindful eating – which involves engaging all your senses and minimising distractions – can go a long way towards teaching your body to recognise its satiety signals, which will prevent overeating.

Stay focused and engaged

Binge eating is often triggered as a response to the stress surrounding the festivities. Positive coping mechanisms, such as journaling, pursuing non-food hobbies, or spending time on activities with your friends and family can help to ground you. If the emphasis is on treating yourself, try non-food options such as giving yourself a home manicure or pedicure, taking a walk, listening to music, organising your cupboard, de-cluttering or reading a book — time spent with yourself is deeply satisfying and can help you to overcome urges.



Kajal Bhathena

“Where possible, opt for homemade foods and practice portion control. Starting with smaller portions can satiate your cravings while helping you to consciously choose whether you need to return for seconds,” she adds. Refrain from refined flour products such as white bread, naan and pastries, and limit your intake of alcohol and aerated drinks. Aim for balance by ensuring that the other meals you consume are healthy and filled with essential nutrients. “Eat fruits, vegetables, millets, pulses and eggs,” Bhathena suggests.

Finally, consider gifting non-food items such as candles, books, perfumes, or shopping vouchers instead of sweets, this festive season. Alternatively, you could create a gift hamper with healthy snack items such as nuts, dry fruits, and baked goodies to keep mindless snacking at bay.

Cool Eating Hacks



Opt for dried-fruit laddus. REPRESENTATION PICS/ISTOCK

>> Opt for besan, rawa or dried-fruit laddus over deep-fried motichur laddus

>> Binge on a rossogulla instead of a deep-fried gulab jamun or jalebi

>> Ditch high-calorie cheesecakes for homemade cakes without icing