Ganeshotsav 2025: The ultimate men's fashion guide for the festive season

We spoke to fashion experts Nikhil Thampi and Aisha Rao to bring you a guide that goes beyond the basics. Discover how to incorporate traditional motifs with a modern twist, choose the right fabrics for the humid weather, and use accessories to make a statement. From asymmetrical kurtas to stylish Nehru jackets, get ready to elevate your festive look with these expert-approved tips.

Step away from the ordinary this Ganpati season. While the classic kurta-pajama is a timeless choice, it's time to explore fresh, modern looks that are both stylish and comfortable. Ganesh Chaturthi is a vibrant festival, and your wardrobe should reflect that energy.

Beyond the kurta-pyjama

While the classic kurta-pajama will always be a staple, Nikhil Thampi, founder and designer of Nikhil Thampi Label loves seeing men experiment. He suggests five stylish yet comfortable alternatives:

1. Asymmetric kurta: A modern choice that adds a subtle edge. Thampi recommends pairing it with a well-fitted churidar for a sleek and contemporary look.

2. Bandi jacket: A versatile piece that can instantly elevate your outfit. Layer it over a simple shirt or a printed kurta to add a festive touch.

3. Sherwani with light fabric: For more formal events, a Sherwani is a great option. Thampi suggests choosing a lightweight fabric like linen with subtle embellishments to stay elegant without getting too hot.

4. Bandhgala Jacket: This jacket has an inherently powerful look. Thampi suggests adding different elements such as metallic encrusted which gives the traditional piece a bold, modern feel.

5. Cowled kurta: For a more fluid and artistic look, a cowled kurta paired with an open sherwani and matching trousers creates a statement look effortlessly.

How to style a Nehru jacket

The Nehru jacket is a classic, but you can play with it to make it trendy for Ganpati. Thampi offers a few modern ways to style it:

1. Layer it over a printed shirt with traditional motifs to add a festive feel.

2. Mix textures, such as a velvet jacket over a light cotton kurta, or a silk jacket with linen trousers, to add richness to your outfit.

3. Go monochrome, choosing a jacket and kurta in the same colour family but different shades or textures for a sleek and polished look.

4. Embrace embroidery: A jacket with intricate beadwork or subtle thread detailing can become the focal point of your outfit.

Choosing the right fabrics and colours

According to Aisha Rao, founder and creative director of the label Aisha Rao, comfort is a key factor, especially during the festive season. She recommends fabrics that let your skin breathe, such as lightweight silks, airy linens, and cotton-silk blends. These fabrics hold embroidery well while being comfortable for long hours of celebration.

When it comes to colours, Rao suggests:

Daytime: Lighter shades like seafoam, blush, or ivory feel fresh and cool.

Lighter shades like seafoam, blush, or ivory feel fresh and cool. Evening: Deeper shades like teal and bordeaux add a sense of depth without feeling heavy.

Transitioning from day to night

Rao’s go-to styling tool for transitioning an outfit from a daytime puja to an evening party is layering. She suggests starting the day with a light and comfortable outfit, like a pastel kurta set, and then adding a statement jacket or richer accessories for the evening. Small changes, like switching footwear or adding a bold accessory, can make the look more festive.

Footwear and accessories

Footwear is crucial for pandal hopping. Thampi suggests these comfortable and stylish options:

1. Juttis: Timeless and comfortable, they come in a wide range of styles, from subtle to glamorous.

2. Kolhapuris: Perfect for a more laid-back, rustic vibe, they pair well with both kurtas and jeans.

3. Leather loafers: A versatile and modern option that works with almost any festive outfit.

4. Mules: A trendy choice that gives your look an effortlessly luxe feel.

Accessories are where your personality can shine. Thampi outlines five ways to use them to elevate your look:

1. Pocket square: A small detail that can transform a Bandhgala or Bandi jacket. Choose one with a pop of colour or a print.

2. Brooches or lapel pins: A simple way to make a basic kurta feel special and thoughtful.

3. Traditional kada: A simple yet impactful metallic or subtly beaded kada can add a rugged elegance.

4. Stoles: Draped over a shoulder or worn around the neck, they add a regal flair to a Sherwani or cowled kurta.

5. Neckpiece: For grand celebrations, a string of pearls or traditional beads can tie the entire look together, adding an old-school royal charm.