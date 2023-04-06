Learn how to create your own fragrance at this hands-on perfume-making experience

If you are curious about how to create your own signature fragrance, we’ve found a hands-on perfume-making experience that is tailor-made for you

Attendees explore perfume-making at a previously-held session

History books will tell you that when the Egyptian pharaohs were being laid to rest in their tombs, their bodies were sprinkled with fragrances. When, several centuries later, their tombs were reopened, the fragrances still lingered. Perfume-making is an art that dates back to the ancient Babylonian Civilisation. It has travelled across the world or been discovered in various forms; for instance, through the distillation of attar in ancient Asian cultures. To keep this practice alive among the millennials, Trove Experiences, an organisation that’s been around since 2019 to deliver immersive experiences, is offering an artisanal perfume-making session. This will be facilitated by experts from the Bombay Perfumery.



Fragrances from natural ingredients can take you to Marine Drive and Calicut in just a whiff

Participants are introduced to the history of perfume-making through interesting stories. They are also given a fragrance wheel that indicates the notes that would make up various layers of their concoction and determine which scent lasts longest. “We don’t actively engage with our sense of smell but it’s an important aspect of our lifestyle. The purpose of this experience is to remind people to be mindful of the many aromas around them whether found in different cuisines or in the perfumes they wear. We look at practical things as well: the right way to wear a fragrance, how to choose one, how to try one when you’re at a store. Later, the space turns into a mini chemistry lab with beakers for participants to blend scents and discover their own style in the process,” shares Raunak Munot, the Cofounder of Trove Experiences, who had put together the olfactory experience even during the pandemic by sending boxes of scents to the participants to work with during their virtual session.

What goes into the perfume is the most exciting part. “India has had such a beautiful history of natural ingredients that feature in attars for generations but they’ve not been given their due. We want to put a spotlight on them,” adds Anuradha Likhite, manager — content and communications, Bombay Perfumery. The organisation is set to bring homegrown ingredients that people are familiar with like jasmine, peppermint, patchouli, musk, black pepper as well as those that they’d be curious about like vetiver, a favourite among participants.

Our favourite scents

Base notes: Woody fragrances

Top notes: Fresh bergamot and citrus

Middle notes: Vanilla and musk

On: April 9; 5 pm to 7 pm

At: Veranda Rooftop, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 3,000