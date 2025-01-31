With the weather still relatively pleasant, there’s no better time than now to take out your bicycles. Three expert cyclists pick favourite routes

A group of cyclists ride along the Aarey Milk Colony route. Pic courtesy/Akhil Panchal

Listen to this article Expert cyclists share best routes for cycling in Mumbai x 00:00

Aarey loop

This route starts from the main entrance of the forest near Goregaon and follows the internal roads, creating a loop that brings you back to the starting point. The distance covers roughly 10 kilometers, taking cyclists through dense forest cover, small lakes, and peaceful surroundings. The loop is perfect for those looking for a nature-filled ride away from city life, offering minimal traffic.

Red flags

Aarey Milk Colony has limited street lighting, so it is best to avoid riding here during late evenings or at night-time, as visibility could be compromised, making it more challenging to navigate safely.

Do

Dadan advises cyclists to inform someone about their route and expected return time before heading out, especially in less populated areas like Aarey.

Don’t

Avoid venturing off the main paths, particularly in low light conditions, as there are few landmarks and the area can get quite remote.

Firoza Dadan, Mumbai’s first Bicycle Mayor

SoBo trail

In the heart of the city, where dedicated cycling lanes are scarce, Barretto and other local cyclists prefer to ride early in the morning. Starting at Colaba market, the route takes you past landmarks like the Gateway of India, to Regal Cinema, it heads through Ballard Estate, and moves toward CSMT and then heads to the bridge starting from Parsi Dairy Farm, which leads to Marine Drive. Following this, the route takes you up to Chowpatty before climbing up Malabar Hill. The downhill ride to Kemps Corner is considered the best part of the journey, offering a thrilling descent with panoramic.

Red flags

As with most popular areas, the roads become congested after 8 am, especially spots like CSMT and the Gateway of India. It’s best to avoid these busy times if you want a smooth ride.

Do

Start your ride around 5 am, when the traffic is light. You can grab breakfast afterwards at a local café such as Olympia Coffee House or Café Churchill.

Don’t

Don’t attempt this ride during peak traffic hours, as the roads can become crowded.

Oscar Barretto, avid cyclist and early-morning rider

Along the coastline

One of Shah’s preferred routes is from Juhu to NCPA. It offers a combination of sea breeze, city landmarks, and smooth roads. Cyclists can pedal through the Worli Seaface, cross Haji Ali, and make their way past Girgaon Chowpatty and Marine Drive. The early morning hours offer the best experience, with sparse traffic and minimal noise.

Red flags

The area near SV Road, Bandra sees some disruption due to Metro work. Stay alert while navigating this area.

Do

Shah recommends riding in a group for safety. With minimal morning traffic, a group ride can offer protection in busy areas.

Don’t

Avoid riding in peak hours, as roads are crowded and visibility can become a concern.

Chetan Shah, a daily cyclist