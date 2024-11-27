If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Mid-week laughs

Anirban Dasgupta, Gurleen Pannu and Shashank Chakrabarti push back the week’s trauma with some schadenfreude and self-defeat in their new late-night sets.

Time 10 pm onwards

AT The J Spot, Gulmohar Road, Juhu Scheme, Juhu.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 349 onwards

Friday

Brew ’em up

Nothing beats the stress of a work week like a good cuppa joe. Learn the secret to brewing your perfect cuppa at the ongoing Mumbai Coffee Festival, with showcases of latte art, and diverse coffee brews to lift your spirits.

Till December 1; (varying Time slots)

AT South Sky, Jio World Drive, BKC.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 549 onwards

Saturday

Ride the line



If this does not get your kids off the couch, nothing will. Help them learn skateboard tricks and skills from professional skateboarders. With equipment provided, it is the perfect outing for kids.

Time 11 am onwards

AT Ramhari Kishan Dhote Udyan, near Hinduja Hospital, Mahim.

Log on to @skateboardinginMumbai

Sunday

Tuck into OG Odia fare

Enjoy Odia cuisine such as the mandia guda sherbet and dali bara at this rare pop-up by MasterChef India contestant Biswajit Moharathi at Momo Café.

Time 7 pm to 11 pm

AT Momo Café, Courtyard By Marriott Mumbai, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri East.

Cost Rs 2,475 onwards (buffet service)

Art retail therapy

Looking for good art to brighten up your home? This massive exhibition of over 3,500 works of art at the Kalaa Spandan Art Fair has many works on sale. From mandala to Madhubani and mosaic, take your pick from the works on offer.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

AT Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.