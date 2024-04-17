On World Heritage Day, we’ve curated an essential reading list that salutes the rich, multiple histories of Mumbai

Representation Pic

Listen to this article World Heritage Day 2024: This reading list will help you explore Mumbai's history x 00:00

>> Zero Point Bombay: In and around Horniman Circle/ Edited by Kamala Ganesh, Usha Thakkar and Gita Chadha: This curation of writings by academics, historians and key voices deep-dives into the emergence of the Horniman Circle and key landmarks of its neighbourhood.

>> City of Gold/Gillian Tindall: Pick up this chronicle for an outsider’s view of why the island city was dubbed ‘City of Gold’.

ADVERTISEMENT

>> Bombay: Places, Names and Street Names/ Samuel T Sheppard: A fascinating ready reckoner to discover the origins of names and places

>> Mumbai: Theatre of Conflict, City of Hope/ Mariam Dossal: A well-researched documentation on how the original city took shape, form and identity.

>> Shivaji Park: Dadar 28: History, Places, People/ Shanta Gokhale: A look into this middle-class neighbourhood by one of its most celebrated cultural

voices of the area.

>> A City Icon/ Rahul Mehrotra and Sharada Dwivedi: The story of Victoria Terminus (today’s CSMT) is in many ways the story of how a city came to be. Read it for invaluable insights about the early days of Bombay.