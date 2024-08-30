Breaking News
Mumbai: All lines at station to shift westward to facilitate new line
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: How advanced camera spotted contamination spot in Bandra
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: After God, hoarding accused blames netas
Mumbai: Minor leak appears week after Aarey water pipeline was repaired
Mumbai: BMC considers one-day closure of abattoir for Paryushan Parva
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Explore a hot chocolate dessert menu at this Mahim eatery in Mumbai

Explore a hot chocolate dessert menu at this Mahim eatery in Mumbai

Updated on: 31 August,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

Embrace the gloomy weather with an indulgent hot chocolate dessert menu at a charming Mahim eatery

Explore a hot chocolate dessert menu at this Mahim eatery in Mumbai

Hot chocolate specials

Listen to this article
Explore a hot chocolate dessert menu at this Mahim eatery in Mumbai
x
00:00

There’s a special weekend hot chocolate dessert menu created by Maska Bakery that comes as good news for fans. There’s a hot chocolate pie, a signature croissant cake and a #Paris2024 hot chocolate muffin.


Paris 2024 hot chocolate muffin
Paris 2024 hot chocolate muffin



The muffin was inspired by the ‘Olympic Muffin Man,’ Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, who loved the chocolate muffin from the Olympic Village. It was introduced as a joke, and became a hit due to public demand. “People were calling us up to bring it back, which is so heartwarming and the ultimate compliment,” beams chef and owner Heena Punwani.


The signature croissant cake
The signature croissant cake

The muffin features a tender hot chocolate centre, topped with dark chocolate ganache, giving it a molten, oozy texture. The croissant cake is a unique twist on the classic, featuring a flaky, buttery croissant stuffed with chocolate cake, caramel, and chocolate mousse, and topped with torched marshmallow, Punwani highly recommends it to first-timers.

Heena Punwani
Heena Punwani

The pie is filled with a rich silky chocolate custard encased in their signature buttery pie crust and topped with whipped cream. In a conversation, Punwani disclosed a special off-menu hot chocolate which is available to order. The hot chocolate special menu has been extended through this weekend and from Friday to Sunday next week. 

AT Maska Bakery, inside Nav Vivek Industrial Premises, New Dinkar Co Operative Housing Society, Mogul Lane, Mahim West. 
Time 11 am to 8 pm (Tuesdays to Sundays)
LOG ON TO @maskabakery
CALL 8591162752
COST Rs 275 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai indian food mumbai food Food and drink

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK