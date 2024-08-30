Embrace the gloomy weather with an indulgent hot chocolate dessert menu at a charming Mahim eatery

Hot chocolate specials

Explore a hot chocolate dessert menu at this Mahim eatery in Mumbai

There’s a special weekend hot chocolate dessert menu created by Maska Bakery that comes as good news for fans. There’s a hot chocolate pie, a signature croissant cake and a #Paris2024 hot chocolate muffin.

Paris 2024 hot chocolate muffin

The muffin was inspired by the ‘Olympic Muffin Man,’ Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, who loved the chocolate muffin from the Olympic Village. It was introduced as a joke, and became a hit due to public demand. “People were calling us up to bring it back, which is so heartwarming and the ultimate compliment,” beams chef and owner Heena Punwani.



The signature croissant cake

The muffin features a tender hot chocolate centre, topped with dark chocolate ganache, giving it a molten, oozy texture. The croissant cake is a unique twist on the classic, featuring a flaky, buttery croissant stuffed with chocolate cake, caramel, and chocolate mousse, and topped with torched marshmallow, Punwani highly recommends it to first-timers.



Heena Punwani

The pie is filled with a rich silky chocolate custard encased in their signature buttery pie crust and topped with whipped cream. In a conversation, Punwani disclosed a special off-menu hot chocolate which is available to order. The hot chocolate special menu has been extended through this weekend and from Friday to Sunday next week.

AT Maska Bakery, inside Nav Vivek Industrial Premises, New Dinkar Co Operative Housing Society, Mogul Lane, Mahim West.

Time 11 am to 8 pm (Tuesdays to Sundays)

LOG ON TO @maskabakery

CALL 8591162752

COST Rs 275 onwards