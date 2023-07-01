Tune in to a guided musical session of music composer Amit Trivedi’s discography that will help support a cause

Raghav Somani (left) explains to the listeners before the session begins

Listen to this article Attend this listening session of Amit Trivedi’s discography in Mumbai to help support a cause x 00:00

Music composer and singer Amit Trivedi needs no introduction for his rhythmic genius, and whose body of work tends to get better with each new composition. Raghav Somani, founder of Headphone Zone, is a fan as well, and he will be conducting a guided listening session of the artiste’s music at his Andheri studio this evening. “The space is for people who want to experience music in high quality. They can also be called audiophiles — the people who not only care about music but deeply care about how the music sounds,” he mentions.

The two-hour-long listening session will feature a playlist of 25 songs from Trivedi’s discography, specially curated by Somani. “Before we begin, we will explain what the audience can expect from the session. We share a background on the song, the background score and more, prior to every track,” he explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

A seasoned audiophile, Somani says that the session is open to everyone, “Someone new to this experience or an expert listener who wants to get into the depth of the music should definitely join us.” All proceeds from these sessions will go to charity. “We have been conducting listening sessions to promote a cause. All the money that comes in goes to support an event called Silence Olympiad that occurs every year in February. It is for children with hearing and speech disabilities conducted by Round Table India, a charitable trust. It has been going on for the last 50 years; here 600 to 700 school students from across India participate in this two-day event. The idea behind the Olympiad is to give children the excitement of an annual day and a sports day that they are usually deprived of,”

Somani concludes.

On Today; 4 pm to 6 pm

At Headphone Zone Experience Studio, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Log on to headphonezone.in

Cost Rs 599