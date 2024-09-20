It’s Batman’s world

Not all heroes wear capes, but on Batman Day today, we are celebrating the Dark Knight who defined it. Hardcore city-based fans reveal how they’re bringing a slice of Gotham to Mumbai

Jeet Molankar, a professional cosplayer, poses in a Michael Keaton-style batsuit on Juhu Beach. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Feeling feline

ADVERTISEMENT

Medha Srivastav, professional cosplayer

While Batman’s signature mask and cape look has been central to the franchise, I couldn’t take my eyes off Catwoman’s bold feminine look when I first watched the animated series. While you can recreate the full look using limited resources like rexine fabric for the mask, cardboard cutouts for the cat ears, and

plastic bottles for the eyewear, I recommend going for an inspired look for those short on time and looking for a practical recreation.

Start with a contour kit to add definition to your cheekbones, jawline, and the sides of your nose and a light highlighter on the high points of your face to achieve the sharp defined look. For the signature cat eyes, apply a neutral or light grey colour to your entire eyelid as a base and focus the darker colours towards the outer edge to give your eyes that cat-eye shape. You can use a black liquid or gel eyeliner to create a sharp winged look. Apply black mascara to your lashes, making sure to emphasise both upper and lower lashes. Finish the look with a classic red lipstick and green eye lenses.

Vintage bat-mania

Sahil Shah, comedian, 33

The entire Christopher Nolan Batman series is fantastic, but there’s a special place in my heart for the Burton films and the animated show. Michael Keaton and Kevin Conroy are my favourite adaptations of the characters. The Joker stands out as my favourite villain. His chaotic nature towards causing a crime completes Batman. I feel like they are in a weird messed up situationship. The Killing Joke is undoubtedly the greatest comic and provides the best backstory for the Joker. Batman Begins is a beautifully crafted story, perfect for anyone wanting to dive into the Batman universe. Nolan’s direction, combined with the music, the iconic tumbler and performances by Christian Bale, Michael Caine, and Cillian Murphy, elevates it to another level. I have always wanted the Batmobile from the animated series, and while I am not quite as wealthy as Bruce Wayne, I do own a tiny Bat-Signal, a mask, and LEGO versions of the Tumbler.

Jack Nicholson (left) in Batman (1989). Pics Courtesy/Youtube

I’m Batman

Satyam Pandey, game designer, 25

I was introduced to Batman from its early animated show, through the comic books, and games alongside the theatricals. What better way to celebrate the hero than walking a day in his shoes? For someone looking to dive straight into the action, the Arkham trilogy on Windows, PlayStation and XBox is one of the most intricately crafted superhero video game series. The games are easy to navigate and give a realistic sense of being Batman, allowing you to meet the villains and allies from the original series. What stands out is the game’s open-world nature that allows you to roam around and experience parts of the dark Gotham universe at your own pace. I’m excited about the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow Virtual Reality game that is still in the pipelines. It’s going to be game-changing, quite literally.

A still from Batman: Arkham Knight

Your tat-signal

Pranay Uikey, tattoo artist, 34

There’s a good reason why the most common requests we get are for Batman tattoos. Batman personifies justice, courage, and the belief that even in the absence of any true superpowers, a man can rise to the occasion. If you have been procrastinating getting your first tattoo, a minimalistic 4-inch x 4-inch tattoo can be the perfect start. I recommend getting a smaller bat-signal or logo outline on your forearm if you’re paranoid about the outcome, and then moving to a more detailed, coloured tattoo on your upper arm based on how you like it. As cool as it may sound, avoid back, chest, or neck tattoos if you’re a beginner.

A 4-inch x 4-inch Batman-inspired tattoo

Comic craze

Hamza Sayed, owner, The Comic Book Store, 27

The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller is a true classic and, in my opinion, one of the best Batman stories. I love stories where Batman shines as a detective. The Killing Joke is another dark and gritty book, written in pure Batman and Joker fashion. Death in the Family shows darker trends with death featured for the first time, where Joker actually wins in this iteration. Our Bandra West store has unique comics, including rare copies from the 1940s in very good condition. Some sold comics feature the first appearance of the Batcave and Alfred Pennyworth. Until the Golden Age, Batman was portrayed in a relatively mellow light. Michael Keaton’s 1989 portrayal made his aura come into the limelight. Since then, his gadgets and world have evolved, becoming better. The recent comics portray deep themes of torture and suffering, emphasising that money doesn’t solve everything, making the storyline ideal for mature audiences who can appreciate the emotional depth, this made me connect with him and is why I consider him

my hero.

Celebrate in style

Back in black: Jump on the Crocs trend with limited-edition Batman footwear.

LOG ON TO crocs.com

Dress for the job: Wear your love for Batman on your sleeve with graphic t-shirts.

LOG ON TO souledstore.com

Knight’s guard: Get home an adorable Batman bobblehead figurine to keep you company.

LOG ON TO tinyminimo.com