After Delhi, sneaker reseller giant CDC opens its store in Mumbai’s Bandra. We share an honest review

Asia’s largest sneaker wall at the store

India’s streetwear and sneaker reselling giant CrepDog Crew (CDC), which opened as an Instagram page, was quick to gain popularity among sneakerheads for its one-of-a-kind sneaker collection. Its first brick-and-mortar store opened in Delhi in 2022. It has since become a hotspot for streetwear enthusiasts with India’s largest sneaker wall, an attached basketball court, an in-house café and over 30 brands of streetwear from T-shirts and jeans to socks and shoelaces. When the label announced the opening of its second store in Mumbai, this writer had to check if it was truly worth the hype and buzz.

CDC Experience takes up a huge block off SV Road in Bandra West. Owing to graffiti letters painted all over them, the glass walls of the store only give you a small peek into the happenings on the inside. For our antennae, it’s the first sign of being completely dedicated to streetwear culture. However, the interiors are hardly as bold as the exterior façade. The minimalist, art gallery-styled white-washed store makes us believe that the retail giant is confident that their products will do all the speaking. Right in the centre of the store, we spot one of the best homegrown streetwear brands flaunting their drip and varied collections of oversized apparel.



The luxury store carries the ambience of an art gallery. Pics/Devanshi Doshi

The focus is to promote Indian brands, a staff member tells us as we browse the display of clothes. Some of the streetwear brands featured here include Balav, DeadBear, esthreall and Warping Theories. He takes us through a separate, smaller section called the Hype section at the other end of the store reserved for international brands such as Ovo, Drew and Essentials.

Above the Hype section rests a row of neon green basketballs. A café called Dope Coffee sits next to it. But the chef-d’oeuvre of this gallery is pressed to the right side of the store. With a capacity of nearly 700 sneakers on display, the store claims to have the largest sneaker wall in all of Asia. This wall boasts a collection of premium and rare sneakers including Off-White x The 50 Nike Dunk Low. And just when we think we have seen enough, manager Harman Sandhu suggests that we head towards the cash counter; it’s where the piece-de-resistance is located; where some of the most prized possessions in the sneaker world are displayed in shiny glass boxes. This includes Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low, the price of which can vary between rupees seven and a half lakh and eight lakh, depending on the size.

While the entire experience was seamless and stress-free, there was insufficient choice for women’s apparel. A major drawbacks, we felt, is that the sneakers are vacuum-packed and cannot be tried before purchase. Addressing our concern, Sandhu responded that most clothes are gender-neutral. As for sneaker trials, he informed us that they are packed so that they remain fresh and premium for the ultimate buyer. The writer still wishes the store could include more collections that offer feminine, better-fitted styles. As for the sneakers, there is a lot of hustling to do before the first

purchase happens.

At: CrepDog Crew Experience, SV Road, Bandra West.

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

The Guide’s Top 3 Picks

>> DIY Feels Jeans by Toffle is upcycled, and thus, environment friendly. The embroidered artwork makes the jeans exclusive and gives the pair a trendy look.

Cost: Rs 9,999

>> Make Out Shirt by esthreall is oversized and has the a-la mode camp collar. The contrasting sequin patches on it give it a chic but light summer look.

Cost: Rs 5,999

>> Jordan 1 Retro High White University Blue Black UNC has been one to catch eyeballs since its release in 2021. Its cool but popping out contrast of blue and white makes it a perfect fit for day-wear and party-wear.

Cost: Rs 45,000 onwards