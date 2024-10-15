Breaking News
Head to this Japanese fusion themed party in Mumbai for pre-Diwali celebrations

Updated on: 16 October,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

A Mumbai-based DJ will ring in the pre-Diwali celebrations with a Japanese fusion themed party in the city

A moment from a previous Japan-themed party organised by KIBO

Listen to this article
How well will a traditional Japanese garment and the island nation’s national costume fare in a packed Bandra eatery buzzing with electronic music? We’ll find out this weekend, thanks to Chandni Ahuja aka KIBO (below), who will give the cosy venue an Indo-Japanese makeover to celebrate fusion music, art, and food. Her only ask — show up in your funkiest kimonos.



For the 28-year-old who grew up on Hayao Miyazaki’s dreamy Studio Ghibli’s movies, the party is a dream come true in itself. “After years of working in event management and watching DJs perform live, I finally quit my job to try my hand at spinning the decks. The party celebrates a year of my identity as KIBO (Japanese for ‘hope’) and the onset of the pre-Diwali bashes,” she reveals.


While the party boasts of a genre-fluid line-up, you’ll have to make your way through pop-up stalls featuring glitter art, Japan-inspired tattoos, and a Kimono stall (for those who didn’t get the memo) before you face the music at the mezzanine floor of the venue. On the guestlist are experimental artistes like Gandhar Shembekar, Mayank Vidhani and nearly a hundred Mumbaikars looking for a Japanese escapade. 

ON October 19; 8 pm
AT Next Door Eatery and Bar, Chapel Road, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO @thekibonoparty on Instagram
ENTRY Revealed on request 

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai diwali japan

