Three new haunts in the city offer typical South Korean services — apparel, accessories and a photo-booth.

The photo machine requires to be operated by the users themselves; Users can choose from various emoticons, filters and templates; Pro tip: Do not take too many props, as you will end up feeling confused, and lose out on the time to switch and pose. Pics/Devanshi Doshi

Listen to this article K-Town in Kandivali: Love all things Korean? Here's why you can explore these new haunts x 00:00

Vibe: Korean

Ambiance: Cute

Service: Prompt

Cost: Reasonable

Verdict: 2/4

Sipping on soju in between piping-hot slurps of ramyeon; being piggy-backed by your ‘oppa’ as he walks along the trail of cherry blossoms on a snowy evening; racing to the nearest Life 4 Cuts photo booth to capture the evening of your life in four to six, emoticons-filled frames — these are three essential elements from some of the most successful K-Dramas. Lucky for those of us living the South Korean dream in Mumbai, the city is now dotted with spaces catering to the proliferating K-drama and K-pop fandom. The newest additions take a departure from the rise in South Korean restaurants and stalls to introduce K-services like clothes, accessories, and a photo booth.

Locked away in a photograph

On a Saturday at noon, this writer reaches Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali, known for its unique street food stalls and kiosks. This popular market now has a connection with this fast-emerging Korean fandom universe — Korean Point that serves Korean noodles; K-Town, which is known for its all types of cheesy corn dogs, and K-Pose, a self-photo studio (like Life 4 Cuts across South Korea). All three spaces are a few months old; the latest is the photobooth that opened in January.

The photographs are available in print, digital and GIF format

The photo studio is a small space painted in warm tones of purple. We are greeted at the counter by its co-founder, who goes by the name, Bhagyashri. She has just finished cleaning up the studio before the day begins, and explains about the concept. She suggests we choose from the different frames available. Options include one-framed polaroid pics to six-framed polaroid pics, all priced at R200. We pick the more famous one — four-framed pictures — and move on to choosing our props next. A wall displays over 50 props — cowboy hats, plush hats, caps, funky goggles in all shapes and sizes, among others. “Most of these are imported from South Korea,” she informs, and recommends that we choose at least four props. However, overwhelmed with options, we lose nearly 20 minutes before we settle down with our final picks.

We carry the basket filled with adorable wearables into a room, where to our astonishment, the photo machine is exactly like the ones the writer has spotted in K-Dramas. This one, too, is imported from South Korea. It is a self-service machine where you choose your mode of payment (if it is online, ask for a code at the reception), pick the number of the frames you want and get ready to be clicked. The fun part begins now. You can choose and play around with filters, templates and emoticons to enhance your final copy of the photographs. You get nearly a minute for each frame to make up your mind before the camera automatically captures a photo. However, you get three retakes for each frame that allows room for trial and error.

We leave the space with a pleasant surprise: on scanning a QR code that appears after your photograph has materialised, you can get a digital print and a GIF of the polaroid as well. The photobooth allows you to borrow a moment from your favourite K-Drama, and makes for a perfect spot to spend some quality time away from your screens with your friends, irrespective of whether you’re a fan.

K Pose

AT Opposite SBI bank, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West.

Time 12 pm to 11 pm; all days

Call 9920707413

Cost Rs 200 (for any photo strip); Rs 100 (for additional copies)

Wardrobe wow

The space is best-known for their wide range in Korean bags

A 10-minute-long autorickshaw drive from the photobooth to Gautam Nagar in Borivali will take you to N.Cat, a whole new world of Korean accessories. Here, you can expect everything right from imported Korean goggles, bags, caps, bows, chains and earrings to a separate section just for men’s accessories including the same range of accessories.

N.Cat

At Kent Garden Shopping Centre, Dr DG Palkar Road, Borivali West.

Time 10.30 am to 8.30 pm, all days

Log on to @ncatindia

The Guide’s top picks

1. Clutch Bag

Cost Rs 2,000

2. Q necklace

Cost Rs 1,477

3. Q necklace (black, for men)

Cost Rs 652

4. Piercing

Cost Rs 869

5. Sunglasses

Cost Rs 2,652

