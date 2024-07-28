Mumbai's most mouthwatering Lasagna spots

The US dedicated July 29 as Lasagna Day to show their love for this dish in all its savoury layers. We felt it’s the perfect excuse to give you this curation of our favourite versions available in the city

Lasagna by the bay

Pick from the vegetarian and chicken lasagnas that are nothing short of delightful. The vegetarian lasagna is brimming with fresh, seasonal vegetables, while the chicken lasagna boasts tender, minced chicken. Both feature layers of lasagna sheets and creamy sauce, topped with a golden, bubbly cheese crust making it a memorable meal.

At Pizza by the Bay Soona Mahal, Marine Drive, Churchgate.

Time 7 am to 12.30 am

Call 7718838749

Cost Rs 900 onwards

Viva Italiana

This café has been serving an authentic Italian affair in Mumbai since 1995. Their lasagna features delicate, homemade lasagna sheets, a rich ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce, with exotic vegetables seasoned with fresh basil, all topped with perfectly baked gooey mozzarella.

AT Little Italy Juhu, Juhu Tara Road, Shivaji Nagar, Santacruz West. Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 7977537300

Cost Rs 839

It’s a classic

At this cafe in Fort, patrons can expect lasagnas in a variety of fillings. The Yorkshire chicken features oven-roasted chicken and mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce — perfect for a rainy day. The farmer’s garden, a vibrant vegetable lasagna, combines fresh green veggies in a cheesy velouté sauce with herbs and tomato salsa. Other options include Mocambo favourite, pirates of the Arabian Sea, and corn salsa lasagna.

AT Mocambo Café, Sir Pherozeshah Mehta Road, Fort.

Time 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

Call 92242 75065

Cost Rs 475

Pull-up bar or lasagna?

Take a break from the pull me up cakes and dig into this pull me up lasagna at this eatery. The lasagna is layered to perfection and topped with a gooey cheese sauce that melts and spills over the tangy ragu as you lift it. It puts a structural spin on the Italian nonna lasagna while still maintaining the flavours. This will only be available for a limited time across Grandmama’s Café outlets.

AT Grandmama’s Café, outlets at Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Juhu, BKC and Dadar East.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 877985996 (Dadar East)

Cost Rs 495

Meaty marvel

Indulge in this succulent ham and bacon version that is mixed with tangy tomato concassé, topped with fresh Italian herbs to create a ragu. Hand-rolled lasagna sheets are delicately layered with this flavourful ragu, topped with a velvety béchamel, and finished with a sprinkle of mozzarella and parmesan.

AT Gallops, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8591093010

Cost Rs 895

Amritsari twist

This Amritsari paneer tikka lasagna, crafted with love from the Italian nonna and Amritsari bebe, features tikka paneer and creamy sauce in a delightful layered dish that will make your heart go ‘haddippa’. They also offer butter chicken lasagna, chicken keema lasagna, and Dilli ke chole lasagna for vegetarians.

AT Firangi Bake (cloud kitchen)

Log on to @firangibake

Cost Rs 299 onwards