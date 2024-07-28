Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Mumbais most mouthwatering Lasagna spots

Mumbai's most mouthwatering Lasagna spots

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

The US dedicated July 29 as Lasagna Day to show their love for this dish in all its savoury layers. We felt it’s the perfect excuse to give you this curation of our favourite versions available in the city

Mumbai's most mouthwatering Lasagna spots

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai's most mouthwatering Lasagna spots
x
00:00

Lasagna by the bay




Pick from the vegetarian and chicken lasagnas that are nothing short of delightful. The vegetarian lasagna is brimming with fresh, seasonal vegetables, while the chicken lasagna boasts tender, minced chicken. Both feature layers of lasagna sheets and creamy sauce, topped with a golden, bubbly cheese crust making it a memorable meal.
At Pizza by the Bay Soona Mahal, Marine Drive, Churchgate.
Time 7 am to 12.30 am  
Call 7718838749
Cost Rs 900 onwards


Viva Italiana

This café has been serving an authentic Italian affair in Mumbai since 1995. Their lasagna features delicate, homemade lasagna sheets, a rich ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce, with exotic vegetables seasoned with fresh basil, all topped with perfectly baked gooey mozzarella.
AT Little Italy Juhu, Juhu Tara Road, Shivaji Nagar, Santacruz West. Time 11 am to 12 am 
Call 7977537300 
Cost Rs 839

It’s a classic

At this cafe in Fort, patrons can expect lasagnas in a variety of fillings. The Yorkshire chicken features oven-roasted chicken and mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce — perfect for a rainy day. The farmer’s garden, a vibrant vegetable lasagna, combines fresh green veggies in a cheesy velouté sauce with herbs and tomato salsa. Other options include Mocambo favourite, pirates of the Arabian Sea, and corn salsa lasagna.
AT Mocambo Café, Sir Pherozeshah Mehta Road, Fort. 
Time 11.30 am to 11.30 pm
Call 92242 75065 
Cost Rs 475 

Pull-up bar or lasagna?

Take a break from the pull me up cakes and dig into this pull me up lasagna at this eatery. The lasagna is layered to perfection and topped with a gooey cheese sauce that melts and spills over the tangy ragu as you lift it. It puts a structural spin on the Italian nonna lasagna while still maintaining the flavours. This will only be available for a limited time across Grandmama’s Café outlets.  
AT Grandmama’s Café, outlets at Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Juhu, BKC and Dadar East. 
Time 11 am to 12 am
Call 877985996 (Dadar East)
Cost Rs 495

Meaty marvel

Indulge in this succulent ham and bacon version that is mixed with tangy tomato concassé, topped with fresh Italian herbs to create a ragu. Hand-rolled lasagna sheets are delicately layered with this flavourful ragu, topped with a velvety béchamel, and finished with a sprinkle of mozzarella and parmesan.
AT Gallops, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.
Time 12 pm to 12 am 
Call 8591093010
Cost Rs 895

Amritsari twist

This Amritsari paneer tikka lasagna, crafted with love from the Italian nonna and Amritsari bebe, features tikka paneer and creamy sauce in a delightful layered dish that will make your heart go ‘haddippa’. They also offer butter chicken lasagna, chicken keema lasagna, and Dilli ke chole lasagna for vegetarians. 
AT Firangi Bake (cloud kitchen)
Log on to @firangibake
Cost Rs 299 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai indian food

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK