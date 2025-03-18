Artists and friends of Mumbai’s cultural icon come together for a curated tribute that celebrates the late poet-painter’s influence, memories and inherent humanism

(From left) Gieve by Sudhir Patwardhan, oil on canvas, 2023; a dated photo of Atul Dodiya and Gieve Patel (in spectacles) at the former’s first exhibition. Pics Courtesy/Artist and Vadehra Art Gallery

Listen to this article This art show in Mumbai celebrates the legacy of late poet-painter Gieve Patel x 00:00

It was in November 2023 when Gieve Patel re-entered this writer’s memory. A calm day in the newsroom was thrown into fast forward when news of his passing came through. Till then, the name had crossed this writer’s mind in passing during poetry sessions with friends and discussions on Post-Colonial literature in graduation class. Yet, as we speak with curator Ranjit Hoskote, it feels like diving into a very interesting book that one has missed reading. “He was a personal friend for over 40 years. For him, and especially to him, there was an investment and energy to friendship. It was its own goal,” he tells us. No surprise then that all of Patel’s friends, colleagues, peers and mentees signed up for a show that celebrates the artist’s legacy and life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marine Drive by Sudhir Patwardhan, oil on canvas, 2024

With 45 works by 13 artists on display, A Show of Hands: In Memoriam-Gieve Patel at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, will showcase a tribute to the artist whose interests and influence were as diverse as his friend circle. As a writer, poet, environmentalist, playwright and doctor, it is hard to place Patel’s work in a silo. “In the time since he left us, we have celebrated various aspects of his life, in poetry, theatre, etc. With this show, we wanted to focus on the visual arts,” reveals Hoskote.

Daphne (after Gieve Patel) by Areez Katki, cotton embroidery on dhurrie rug, 2021

From Gulammohammed Shaikh, Atul and Anju Dodiya, Sudhir Patwardhan, Areez Katki, Jitish Kallat, Nilima Sheikh, to newer voices such as Ratheesh T and Sujith SN, the artists in the curation are varied. “In a way, their presence in the exhibition is a testament to his presence that continues in their lives and mine, as a matter of fact,” Hoskote explains, adding that the works are also representative of Patel’s continued belief in the value of painting as an art form.

Laughter by Atul Dodiya, oil on canvas, 2024

Atul Dodiya elaborates, “The kind of subject matter and qualities that I found in his work were special. For instance, Gieve painted a lot of deaths and solitude. But he brings to them an empathy and delicate touch.” Dodiya first met Patel as a young student of the Sir JJ School of Art in the late 1970s. “I waited all evening till his patients left, before asking him for a chance to visit at his studio. He was a very giving person, and always had the time of the day for you,” the artist adds.

Daphne Centred by Anju Dodiya, watercolour, charcoal and soft pastel on paper, 2024

Patel is also a product of his time, and his city — Mumbai. As such, Hoskote points out that the show acquires a different resonance. “It is a slightly different curation [from its Delhi edition in 2024] especially because it is Gieve’s home city. These are artists who are his close friends or who were inspired by him, and he took an interest in their careers,” he says.

Ranjit Hoskote

Speaking of Patel’s art, Dodiya adds, “His connection to the human body, and the people of Mumbai, the ones you meet on the street often framed his subjects. He did not paint with an aggression or an expressionistic form. He painted with a touch of detachment. It is a melancholic meditation.”

Seventy-six-year-old Sudhir Patwardhan has known this quality from the time he met the late artist in the '70s. While both, Patwardhan and Patel were medical professionals, their bond was built through art. “The way he saw people attracted me. I think his view of the city and people was shaped by his humanism. It was not a question of being sympathetic, but much deeper. It was a meditation on how you related to people as an artist,” he points out.



Through it all is an undercurrent of deep humanism that spreads out through friendship. Hoskote recalls, “Gieve was always present for friends; it’s what made him special. He would often call at 10 am for deep conversation about a universal question, or about a film we had both seen previously. Remember, those were days of the landline.” For Dodiya, a touching moment was when Patel wrote a note for his first exhibition at Gallery Chemould Prescott Road in 1989.

This week, the friends will come together to celebrate the stories once again.

ON March 20, 6 pm (preview); March 21 to May 25, 10 am to 6 pm

AT Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

ENTRY Rs 150 (adults); Rs 35 (children) (museum tickets applicable)