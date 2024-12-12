With the use of Artificial Intelligence and technology, this one-of-a-kind exhibition breaks the boundaries of artistic consumption to bring patrons closer to the genius of Leonardo da Vinci

Visitors experience a recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper powered by LiDAR technology

We have all grown up hearing stories about the brilliance of Leonardo da Vinci. From the hugely popular Mona Lisa and its many renditions, to movies and books that go deep into the mind of the polymath, there has been no dearth of conversation around him and his oeuvre. Over the years, people have found their own creative ways to engage with the artist, even when his artworks stay tucked away in the halls of The Louvre in Paris.

A girl interacts with the painting of Mona Lisa at the show

One such show at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon attempts to bring da Vinci closer to people through an interactive and experiential interface. Produced by London’s Phoenix Immersive and introduced in the country by Theia Enterprise India and Black Tie Production, the show’s debut in Mumbai has captivated people of all ages. “The idea behind our show, Da Vinci-Genius is to bring an artistic experience to India that people have not seen before. I first saw the show in Amsterdam and immediately thought that people would also love it here. It is beyond an art show; it is an educational experience for the 40 to 60 minutes that you would be spending at the centre,” Tabish Khan, director, Theia Enterprise India tells us.



Visitors view the immersive experience in one of the zones

Making a strong departure from the traditional ways of interacting with an artwork, the show seeks to explore da Vinci’s craft in novel and exciting ways. “Usually immersive experiences are limited to animation being spread over the wall and floor of the hall. You’re just sitting there and watching. But this show uses LiDAR technology, which is a remote sensing system that enables people to touch the wall and see it react to their touch. We have also incorporated AI in the show to make the experience more interactive. You can scan a QR code and ask questions to Mona Lisa and she will respond to you with a voiceover or you can ask da Vinci to paint Mona Lisa over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and he’ll do it for you. With AI and LiDAR, we’ve created an atmosphere where animation is generated on a real time basis, something which is completely new to India,” Khan explains.



A picture of Leonardo da Vinci at the show; (right) a wall showcases Leonardo da Vinci’s writings using projection mapping technology

The process behind curating the show was a mammoth task itself. As Khan tells us, “Getting people to do something that they had not seen or experienced before was very challenging. We invited the team from Europe to fly down here in order to teach our staff the technology and logistics required to run the show. All of them had to be taught and trained over months.”



Tabish Khan

Da Vinci-Genius is scheduled to premiere in major metropolitan cities in the coming year, with the next production slated for Bengaluru. “The idea was to make art more accessible with the use of technology and given the fantastic response in Mumbai, we’ll bring the show to other cities in India as well. Right now, the show is premiering in Florida and Mumbai, and we are happy to see people in India experiencing the quality of shows that the world is watching. I also believe that it is a matter of time before we bring up something of our own, something local and situated in India as well. The world should also experience India’s rich history and culture,” he concludes.

Till January 29; 10.30 am onwards

At Hall 7, Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mhada Vanrai Colony, Goregaon East.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry Rs 900 onwards