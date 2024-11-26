The exhibition will transport the visitors into Leonardo da Vinci’s visionary universe, exploring his artistic and scientific contributions

The immersive art show will debut in India on November 30

Listen to this article Globally renowned immersive art experience based on Leonardo da Vinci to debut in India x 00:00

DA VINCI: GENIUS, the globally renowned immersive, interactive show that has captured audiences’ attention across Europe, is making its historic debut in India on November 30, 2024.

The exhibition will transport the visitors into Leonardo da Vinci’s visionary universe, exploring his artistic and scientific contributions, while bringing iconic masterpieces like The Mona Lisa, Vitruvian Man and The Last Supper to life in ways never seen before in the country.

This ground-breaking art show, which blends cutting-edge AI technology, stunning visuals and an original soundtrack, offers a dynamic, educational experience for all ages. The immersive exhibition, owned and produced by London’s Phoenix Immersive, is being brought to Indian shores by Theia Enterprise India and Black Tie Production, bringing an innovative touch to how people experience art, culture and history.

The show will run until January 2025, and tickets are already available on Insider and District.

“This immersive show offers a captivating exploration of da Vinci’s life and ideas, blending technology and education to engage younger audiences who may not typically visit museums,” says Bert van der Ryd, Managing Director of Phoenix Immersive.

“The AI-driven interactions, like ‘chatting’ with the Mona Lisa, bring Leonardo’s genius into the modern age, making it both exciting and educational,” he further states.

Tabish F. Khan, Director of Theia Enterprise India, adds, “This is India’s first ever immersive exhibition of this scale, and it’s more than just entertainment – it’s an experience that sparks thought and conversation. After the success of the Van Gogh Immersive, we have realised that Indian audiences are ready for more experiential events. Da Vinci Genius has been globally appreciated and awarded, and we are bringing the exact same world-class experience to India without any compromise on quality and standards. Theia has imported all the equipment from Europe and flown down the specialised tech team to set the show up just as it has been seen globally.”

The art exhibition will travel across India over the next two years, also visiting Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

“Black Tie Production is proud to introduce this revolutionary experience to India, setting a new benchmark for large-scale events in the country. The use of the technology is beyond time,” says Rakesh Rathi, Chairman and MD, Black Tie Production.

Chetan Chouhan, CEO, Black Tie Production, adds, “Indian audiences are seeking unique experiences beyond concerts, clubs and stand-up comedy. This event is a step towards that shift, and we plan to bring many more such groundbreaking events to India.”

The exhibition is enhanced by a 360-degree soundscape, curated by British Grammy Award-nominated DJ SASHA. Berlin-based design studio flora&faunavisions are the concept and design creators behind the show.

The experience showcases not only da Vinci’s famous works but also his scientific innovations, architectural designs and futuristic inventions like a prototype helicopter. It invites visitors to engage with over 20,000 words from his notebooks, which provide unique insight into his personal observations, ideas about identity and forward-thinking concepts.

WHERE: NESCO Center, Goregaon, Mumbai

WHEN: November 30, 2024 to January 2025

