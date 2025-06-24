Break monotony and tackle that deadline over a cup of coffee, chai, or matcha. We get you the best spots around town

PIC COURTESY/MOKAI

Over a decade ago, the folks behind Social sowed the first seeds of a culture where working from a café became cool. This writer remembers its Khar outpost that offered a subscription plan with the promise of good coffee and a quiet setting to let the creative juices flow. Over time, the culture has spread like wildfire, where the city is burgeoning with cafés that are work-friendly and go beyond offering charging points. Good news is that you don’t have to be a full-time freelancer to find a like-minded, wired community at cafés to make it a productive day. We did a recce for you.

The Network

Mokai

The Asian-inspired, all-day dining and coffeehouse is for those who like working out of cafés. A ‘work bar’ concept with high chairs is specifically dedicated to the hustlers. Each seat comes with its own adapter so you can plug in and work comfortably for long hours. The space has more of a morning vibe that’s conducive to working. Psst: Plans to release a loyalty programme are on the cards.

AT 54, Newton House Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West.

TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm

CALL 9820983607

Best time to work

8 am to 12 noon

Saar Cafe



Pic courtesy/SAAR Cafe

Sitting above a wellness centre, this vegetarian and vegan café makes you want to be “good” and tackle that to-do list. We spent a morning and afternoon here and it convinced us of the power of changing your work space.

AT Sherly Rajan Road, off Carter Road, behind Jal Sagarika, Bandra West.

TIME 9 am to 11.30 pm

CALL 9222111888

Silk Road Coffee Company



Pic courtesy/Silk Road Coffee Company

It takes a while to locate this spot that’s secluded in a lush green grove in a bylane of Versova. Once in, it feels like a sanctuary. Choose from an indoor or outdoor seating, a croissant and coffee will have you crush your to-do list. The indoor section can get a bit noisy, but feel free to swap for an outdoor seat. It has a community table and a kick-ass coffee programme. Try their Friendship’s blend.

AT Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part 1, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

TIME 8 am to 10 pm

CALL 9819632030

Best time to work

8 am to12 noon

Noa by the Nutcracker



PIC COURTESY/NOA

A great spot for light discussions, networking catch ups and working lunches. Starting this week, they are offering a lunch combo at R500 (+ 5% GST) which includes a sandwich and coffee from Tuesday to Friday.

AT Shop No 3 & 4, 384 Kamal Vishranti Kutir opposite St Theresa School, 24th Road, Plot 104/D, Bandra West.

TIME 8 am to 12.30 am (Tuesday to Sunday); 11 am to 12.30am (Monday)

CALL 8850781341

Best time to work

1 pm to 5 pm

Toise



Patrons work at the Worli café. Pic/Ashish Raje

On weekdays, Toise sees decent footfalls, of professionals keen to work on the go. Their six-seater table often moonlights as a community table.

AT Shop no 1, Madhu Hans Building, Adarsh Nagar, 263 Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm

CALL 9321191468

Best time to work

8 am to 2 pm

Ponder and plan



PIC COURTESY/PAUSE

Pause

As the name suggests, this vegan cafe can be a good spot for the overthinking mind to unpack and recalibrate. It has individual high seating by the glass window as well as a community table to join forces. Dig into their plant-based and gluten-free menu. They are best known for Broccoli millet salad and Jackfruit makhni.

AT Shop No 27, Vora House, A/B, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West.

TIME 8 am to 11 pm

CALL 9867580809

Best time to work

8 am to 12 noon

Mazi



Pic/Nimesh Dave

We love this café for its quiet charm, and coffee programme which includes a tall warm glass of Smoky latte. Find a corner and make it a product day. Note: It attracts a lot of leisure diners so make sure you are skirting the lunch hours.

AT 27C, Sujata Rajpipla CHS, Juhu Tara Road, Hasmukh Nagar, Santacruz West.

TIME 8 am to 11 pm

CALL 8693843243

Best time to work

8 am to 12 noon

The Silent Zone



Patrons at the café and (right) the podcast room. PIC COURTESY/DARRY’S HOUSE

Darry’s House

This one is a house favourite for content creators and creative minds. Designed to be a work-friendly café, it offers a community table, sofa, floor seating along with workstations and pods. It also offers a studio space and meeting and podcast rooms on prior booking.

AT First floor, Plot no 29, 53, Hill Rd, above Nature's Basket, Bandra West.

TIME 7.30 am to 8 pm

CALL 8097293545

Best time to work

7.30 am to 1 pm

For the lone wolf



PIC COURTESY/MASA BAKERY

Masa Bakery

Let me be, and watch me bloom. Sometimes, we need to pick that corner, slip on our headphones, order Vietnamese cold coffee, and jam away. Masa welcomes lone workers from Monday to Friday but weekends are no-screen time. We’ve often taken a pen and paper and have cleared a few hours to doodle ideas, or plan a world takeover here.

AT D-Mart, Jukarwadi, Juhu.

TIME 9.30 am to 11 pm

CALL 8850758845

Best time to work

9.30 am to 2 pm

Leaping Windows



File pic

Nestled in a bylane off Seven Bungalows, this books-themed café is for every mood. Crack a business plan, file that submission or brainstorm over sweet potato fries, hot chocolate or a beer.

AT Corner View, Dr Ashok Chopra Marg, Versova, Andheri West.

TIME 12 pm to 12.30 am

CALL 9769998972

Best time to work

All Day

Samvene Bagel



PIC COURTESY/Samvene Bagel

With outposts in Mulund, Thane, and Malad, Samvene The Bagel Café sees many solo workers — writers, thinkers, Excel sheet vultures — breaking the monotony here. Regulars swear by their impressive coffee programme.

AT Malad (Link Road), Thane (Meadows and Panchpakhadi) and Mulund West (near railway station).

TIME 8 am to 11 pm

CALL 9137292583 (Malad)

Best time to work

8 am to 2 pm