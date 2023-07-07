So what if the live action is at SW19 in London? Our city chefs tell us how you can get your fix of strawberry delicacies throughout the year

Spectators enjoy a match while relishing strawberry and cream. Pic courtesy/Getty Images

Listen to this article Ahead of strawberry season, we share a list of places where you can relish strawberry delicacies throughout the year x 00:00

The Wimbledon Championships have begun, and all eyes are set on if and whether Djokovic will be upstaged by Carlos Alcaraz, among other duels. Spectators in London will enjoy these matches while relishing on strawberry and cream, a dish that’s synonymous with the Grand Slam. Mumbaikars can also relish this fan-favourite in the city despite it not being in season.



Eton mess cheesecake

Colaba-based pastry chef Flavia Lewis of Salt by Flavia, shares her secret. “As soon as the strawberry season begins, which is October these days, we start stocking the fruit. The ones that get quashed or cannot be used as whole fruit, like the ends of the fruit that are left while cutting, are pickled. We keep collecting the strawberries this way and preserve them in a pickled form,” she says.



PBJ (cake)

Once the season has ended or her kitchen has a sizeable amount saved up, they cook down the strawberries to make strawberry coulis. “We use it to make our two desserts: peanut butter jelly and Eton mess cheesecake. This coulis is fruity, sweet and tangy,” the chef says.



Chef Flavia Lewis

Ghatkopar-based home chef Madhavi Modha of Annapurna Bakery and Cookery Class, orders strawberries in bulk from Mahabaleshwar’s farms and deep-freezes them. She is thorough in her process; she deep-cleans and dries the berries properly. “Depending on the order, I make strawberry compote or jam to make the dessert.” Her strawberry tart, strawberry cheesecake and strawberry cake are quite popular. Thanks to puree, coulis, compote and jams; the chefs are making sure that we don’t miss strawberry delicacies.



Strawberry buttercream cake

Log on to: @saltbyflavia (Salt by Flavia); (Madhavi Modha) Madhavimodhasclass (Facebook)

Berry good times

Where to get your strawberry fix

>> Strawberry with cream

At: Little Loco Pops, Shop no 1, Blue Jewel Apartment, Ahimsa Marg, near Inorbit Mall, Malad West

Call: 9152205969

Cost: Rs 135



Chef Madhavi Modha

>> Strawberry cheesecake

At: Grandmama’s Cafe, Juhu Tara road no. 5, Juhu

Call: 7400092994

Cost: Rs 300

>> Strawberry cream cheese exotic pocket waffle

At: Pancake Station

Log on to: Zomato

Cost: Rs 236 onwards

>> Chocolate strawberry cake

At: Cake Centre-The Dessert Maker, shop no. 2, Khwaja Manzil, SV Road, Madam Wadi, Bandra West

Call: 9137517913

Cost: Rs 500

>> Strawberry milkshake

At: Haji Ali Juice Centre, Breach Candy

Call: 23510957

Cost: Rs 210