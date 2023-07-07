Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Ahead of strawberry season we share a list of places where you can relish strawberry delicacies throughout the year

Ahead of strawberry season, we share a list of places where you can relish strawberry delicacies throughout the year

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Pooja Patel | pooja.patel@mid-day.com

Top

So what if the live action is at SW19 in London? Our city chefs tell us how you can get your fix of strawberry delicacies throughout the year

Ahead of strawberry season, we share a list of places where you can relish strawberry delicacies throughout the year

Spectators enjoy a match while relishing strawberry and cream. Pic courtesy/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ahead of strawberry season, we share a list of places where you can relish strawberry delicacies throughout the year
x
00:00

The Wimbledon Championships have begun, and all eyes are set on if and whether Djokovic will be upstaged by Carlos Alcaraz, among other duels. Spectators in London will enjoy these matches while relishing on strawberry and cream, a dish that’s synonymous with the Grand Slam. Mumbaikars can also relish this fan-favourite in the city despite it not being in season.


Eton mess cheesecake
Eton mess cheesecake


Colaba-based pastry chef Flavia Lewis of Salt by Flavia, shares her secret. “As soon as the strawberry season begins, which is October these days, we start stocking the fruit. The ones that get quashed or cannot be used as whole fruit, like the ends of the fruit that are left while cutting, are pickled. We keep collecting the strawberries this way and preserve them in a pickled form,” she says.


PBJ (cake)
PBJ (cake)

Once the season has ended or her kitchen has a sizeable amount saved up, they cook down the strawberries to make strawberry coulis. “We use it to make our two desserts: peanut butter jelly and Eton mess cheesecake. This coulis is fruity, sweet and tangy,” the chef says. 

Chef Flavia Lewis
Chef Flavia Lewis

Ghatkopar-based home chef Madhavi Modha of Annapurna Bakery and Cookery Class, orders strawberries in bulk from Mahabaleshwar’s farms and deep-freezes them. She is thorough in her process; she deep-cleans and dries the berries properly. “Depending on the order, I make strawberry compote or jam to make the dessert.” Her strawberry tart, strawberry cheesecake and strawberry cake are quite popular. Thanks to puree, coulis, compote and jams; the chefs are making sure that we don’t miss strawberry delicacies.

Strawberry buttercream cake
Strawberry buttercream cake

Log on to: @saltbyflavia (Salt by Flavia); (Madhavi Modha) Madhavimodhasclass (Facebook)

Berry good times

Where to get your strawberry fix
>> Strawberry with cream
At: Little Loco Pops, Shop no 1, Blue Jewel Apartment, Ahimsa Marg, near Inorbit Mall, Malad West
Call: 9152205969
Cost: Rs 135

Chef Madhavi Modha
Chef Madhavi Modha

>> Strawberry cheesecake
At: Grandmama’s Cafe, Juhu Tara road no. 5, Juhu
Call: 7400092994 
Cost: Rs 300

>> Strawberry cream cheese exotic pocket waffle
At: Pancake Station 
Log on to: Zomato 
Cost: Rs 236 onwards

>> Chocolate strawberry cake
At: Cake Centre-The Dessert Maker, shop no. 2, Khwaja Manzil, SV Road, Madam Wadi, Bandra West
Call: 9137517913 
Cost: Rs 500

>> Strawberry milkshake 
At: Haji Ali Juice Centre, Breach Candy
Call: 23510957
Cost: Rs 210

life and style mumbai mumbai guide indian food mumbai food Food Recipes

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK