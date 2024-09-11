A new culinary experiment at this Worli bar hopes to take patrons on a delicious journey across the longitude 77 running through the Indian subcontinent

Cherry tamatar ki chaat, dal bati, Idukki gold, gilded dessert, buff nasi goreng, machli ki chaat; (centre) lamb chop Kolhapuri

This new menu at a Worli bar will take diners on a journey across Longitude 77

Following the success of their inaugural Taste of Slink menu, Slink & Bardot has launched a second edition, the Peaks to Palms menu on August 29. With this curation, chef AliAkbar Baldiwala and his team seek to explore India’s geographical and gastronomical diversity, taking diners on an immersive culinary journey through India. The journey traverses through the length of India, journeying from the snow-capped peaks of Kashmir down to the shady palms of Kerala. “The inspiration for this menu emerged when we hosted an event for Longitude 77, an Indian single malt whiskey. I was intrigued by the cuisines and flavours of the region along this specific longitude, and wanted to bring together their diverse flavours into a single, cohesive menu,” the Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai alumnus explains.

Idukki gold

This six-course tasting menu celebrates the rich flavours and traditions of these diverse Indian regions. The culinary journey begins with the aromatic flavours of Kashmir, featuring a morel tart. It then descends into the bustling streets of Delhi with a unique twist on chaat, offering either cherry tamatar ki chaat or macchli ki chaat. The menu also explores the royal flavours of Rajasthan with a creative take on the traditional dal baati. Moving westward, it serves the rustic, earthy flavours of Maharashtra with braised cauliflower Kolhapuri or lamb chop Kolhapuri. It then indulges in the coastal flavours of Karnataka with eggplant or buff nasi goreng, culminating in the rich, aromatic spices of Kerala in the Idukki gold.



(From left) Saaj, a cocktail inspired by Kolhapuri flavours; Dilli Slink

“We focus on key ingredients, building each dish around them, with complementary ingredients added to enhance and support the main flavours,” he says. For instance, the tasting menu opens by pairing the bite-sized morels from Kashmir with buckwheat tart from the Himalayan region. The dish is elevated with Kashmiri almond cream and a hemp seed dukkah from Himachal, adding a subtle spice that lets the morel take centre stage. Baldiwala explains, “I have taken inspiration from my culinary journey of both cooking and tasting different foods over the years. The menu is an amalgamation of my learnings through my culinary experiences. I have worked with these flavours closely to gain a deep understanding of how and where they can shine.” The inspirations are also personal for the chef. The idea for the nasi goreng and Mangalorean buff roast, for instance, stems from the chef’s own experience of working in a coastal Indian café.



AliAkbar Baldiwala

The second course blends Peruvian ceviche with local flair, featuring barramundi in a machli ki chaat. Tamarind habanero and avocado chutneys add a tangy and creamy kick, while a khasta cracker — made from the traditional dough used in kachoris and chaat transforms the dish into a unique appetiser. While he can’t pick favourites, Baldiwala states, “It’s all about the experience. Each dish is distinct, but they all come together to create a cohesive journey.”



Mayur Tanpure

Each course is paired with a cocktail inspired by the dish and its region. “We’ve incorporated rhododendron in the pahadi firdaus to reflect the rich botanicals of the Himalayan region,” says Mayur Tanpure, the bar manager. The cocktails are crafted to ensure that the spirit enhances and does not overpower its flavours. “For the Dilli Slink, we use vodka instead of tequila because its neutral taste complements the vegetal notes without overshadowing them,” Tanpure elaborates. The cocktails also celebrate regional traditions like cooking with ghee in clay pots. The gilded desert cocktail is aged in a clay pot and garnished with ghee residue giving it an earthy and creamy flavour. The new menu emphasises sustainability by using common ingredients across food and drinks, minimising waste and ensuring that the flavours of the dishes and cocktails complement each other.

Coastal crème cocktail

Ingredients

>> 30 ml Jameson black barrel whiskey

>> 10 ml kahlua coffee liqueur

>> 5 ml baked banana puree

>> 30 ml fresh espresso

>> 1 scoop coconut ice cream

Method

Shake all ingredients together with ice until well chilled. Serve in a chilled coupe glass. Top with a coconut cookie for the perfect finishing touch.

AT Slink and Bardot, Thadani House 329/A Opposite Indian Coast Guard Worli Village.

TIME Sunday to Thursday; 6.00 pm to 1.30 am. (Mondays closed)

LOG ON TO @slinkandbardot

CALL 7045904728

COST Rs 5,800 (six-course menu and two beverages) Rs 8,000 (six-course menu and five cocktails)