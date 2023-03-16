Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic courtesy/@pinkfloyd

Thursday

Get Pink as Floyd

Music: Adagio is bringing back its Thursday Vinyl Nights which will echo Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell tracks. Get your souvenirs, records and love for the band at the venue.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @adagio72

COST Rs 300 for non-members

Friday

PIC COURTESY/@animalaid_india



Paws for effect

Cause: Get groovy for a cause at Take a Paws, a musical night that will aid two animal shelters.

TIME 6 pm onwards

AT Bombay International School, Gamdevi.

LOG ON TO @take_a_paws01

COST Rs 500

A photograph from Dear Tereza

Think art

Art: Kick off the weekend with artist Saviya Lopes’ solo exhibition titled Dear Tereza that includes drawings, sculptures, a book and more.

TILL May

Time 11 am to 8 pm (Tuesday to Sunday).

AT Art and Charlie, 71A Pali Village, Bandra West.

FREE

Saturday

Students’ showcase

Event: Sir JJ School of Art will host their annual art exhibition with works from students across departments and art forms.

TILL March 21

TIME 10.30 am to 6.30 pm, everyday

AT Sir JJ School of Art, Dr DN Road.

FREE

Pic courtesy/@studiotamaasha

Listen to the legends

Performance: The city is witnessing efforts to revive the art form of narrative storytelling, and we’re here for it. Enjoy solo performances of Laghu, three short stories written by Krishna Baldev Vaid, Manav Kaul and Ismat Chughtai which are performed by experts.

TILL March 19

TIME 7 pm onwards at Studio Tamaasha, Millat Nagar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO @studiotamaasha

COST Rs 300

Sunday

Olive Ridley turtles hatch in February and March. Representation pic

Greet the Olive Ridley

Nature: Surrounded by nature, this getaway at Velas, an eco-friendly village in Ratnagiri, is the perfect setting for a weekend getaway. Witness the hatching of Olive Ridley turtle eggs that can be followed by a trip to Harihareshwar beach and Himmatgad Fort.

TIME 10 pm

AT Velas, Ratnagiri; many city pick-up points

LOG O TO @treksindia

COST Rs3600

Pic courtesy/YouTube

Watch, drink, snack

Screening: Enjoy a movie night with your favourite gang at this open-air venue in the city, with craft beer and food as you go down a nostalgic lane with the screening of the film, Almost Famous.

TIME 7 pm

AT BrewDog Midtown Mumbai, Kamala Mills.

LOG ON TO sunsetcinemaclub.in

COST Rs 500 onwards