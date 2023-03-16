Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Pic courtesy/@pinkfloyd
Thursday
Get Pink as Floyd
Music: Adagio is bringing back its Thursday Vinyl Nights which will echo Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell tracks. Get your souvenirs, records and love for the band at the venue.
TIME 8 pm onwards
AT Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO @adagio72
COST Rs 300 for non-members
Friday
PIC COURTESY/@animalaid_india
Paws for effect
Cause: Get groovy for a cause at Take a Paws, a musical night that will aid two animal shelters.
TIME 6 pm onwards
AT Bombay International School, Gamdevi.
LOG ON TO @take_a_paws01
COST Rs 500
A photograph from Dear Tereza
Think art
Art: Kick off the weekend with artist Saviya Lopes’ solo exhibition titled Dear Tereza that includes drawings, sculptures, a book and more.
TILL May
Time 11 am to 8 pm (Tuesday to Sunday).
AT Art and Charlie, 71A Pali Village, Bandra West.
FREE
Saturday
Students’ showcase
Event: Sir JJ School of Art will host their annual art exhibition with works from students across departments and art forms.
TILL March 21
TIME 10.30 am to 6.30 pm, everyday
AT Sir JJ School of Art, Dr DN Road.
FREE
Pic courtesy/@studiotamaasha
Listen to the legends
Performance: The city is witnessing efforts to revive the art form of narrative storytelling, and we’re here for it. Enjoy solo performances of Laghu, three short stories written by Krishna Baldev Vaid, Manav Kaul and Ismat Chughtai which are performed by experts.
TILL March 19
TIME 7 pm onwards at Studio Tamaasha, Millat Nagar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.
LOG ON TO @studiotamaasha
COST Rs 300
Sunday
Olive Ridley turtles hatch in February and March. Representation pic
Greet the Olive Ridley
Nature: Surrounded by nature, this getaway at Velas, an eco-friendly village in Ratnagiri, is the perfect setting for a weekend getaway. Witness the hatching of Olive Ridley turtle eggs that can be followed by a trip to Harihareshwar beach and Himmatgad Fort.
TIME 10 pm
AT Velas, Ratnagiri; many city pick-up points
LOG O TO @treksindia
COST Rs3600
Pic courtesy/YouTube
Watch, drink, snack
Screening: Enjoy a movie night with your favourite gang at this open-air venue in the city, with craft beer and food as you go down a nostalgic lane with the screening of the film, Almost Famous.
TIME 7 pm
AT BrewDog Midtown Mumbai, Kamala Mills.
LOG ON TO sunsetcinemaclub.in
COST Rs 500 onwards