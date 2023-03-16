Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Mid Day Mumbai Guide Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated on: 16 March,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan , Tanishka D’Lyma | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Pic courtesy/@pinkfloyd


Thursday


Get Pink as Floyd
Music: Adagio is bringing back its Thursday Vinyl Nights which will echo Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell tracks. Get your souvenirs, records and love for the band at the venue.
TIME 8 pm onwards 
AT Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO @adagio72 
COST Rs 300 for non-members



Friday


Paws for effectPIC COURTESY/@animalaid_india

Paws for effect
Cause: Get groovy for a cause at Take a Paws, a musical night that will aid two animal shelters.
TIME 6 pm onwards  
AT Bombay International School, Gamdevi. 
LOG ON TO @take_a_paws01 
COST Rs 500

A photograph from Dear TerezaA photograph from Dear Tereza

Think art
Art: Kick off the weekend with artist Saviya Lopes’ solo exhibition titled Dear Tereza that includes drawings, sculptures, a book and more.
TILL May 
Time 11 am to 8 pm (Tuesday to Sunday).
AT Art and Charlie, 71A Pali Village, Bandra West.
FREE

Saturday

Students’ showcase

Students’ showcase
Event: Sir JJ School of Art will host their annual art exhibition with works from students across departments and art forms.
TILL March 21 
TIME 10.30 am to 6.30 pm, everyday  
AT Sir JJ School of Art, Dr DN Road.
FREE

Pic courtesy/@studiotamaashaPic courtesy/@studiotamaasha

Listen to the legends
Performance: The city is witnessing efforts to revive the art form of narrative storytelling, and we’re here for it. Enjoy solo performances of Laghu, three short stories written by Krishna Baldev Vaid, Manav Kaul and Ismat Chughtai which are performed by experts. 
TILL March 19 
TIME 7 pm onwards at Studio Tamaasha, Millat Nagar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West. 
LOG ON TO @studiotamaasha 
COST Rs 300

Sunday

Olive Ridley turtles hatch in February and March. Representation picOlive Ridley turtles hatch in February and March. Representation pic

Greet the Olive Ridley
Nature: Surrounded by nature, this getaway at Velas, an eco-friendly village in Ratnagiri, is the perfect setting for a weekend getaway. Witness the hatching of Olive Ridley turtle eggs that can be followed by a trip to Harihareshwar beach and Himmatgad Fort.
TIME 10 pm 
AT Velas, Ratnagiri; many city pick-up points 
LOG O TO @treksindia 
COST Rs3600

Pic courtesy/YouTubePic courtesy/YouTube

Watch, drink, snack
Screening: Enjoy a movie night with your favourite gang at this open-air venue in the city, with craft beer and food as you go down a nostalgic lane with the screening of the film, Almost Famous.
TIME 7 pm  
AT BrewDog Midtown Mumbai, Kamala Mills. 
LOG ON TO sunsetcinemaclub.in 
COST Rs 500 onwards

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Bandra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK