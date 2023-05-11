From Thursday to Sunday, spend your time attending these fun events in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Prototypes of the lock. Pic courtesy/Godrej Archives
Thursday
Key to history
Exhibition: This event is a love letter to Godrej’s history. On its 126th foundation day, Lock Kiya Jaaye features their original spring-less lock — recreated with the use of 3D printing technique.
TIME 10 am to 5 pm
AT Hubble, Plant 13 Annexe, Vikhroli East. LOG
ON TO archives.godrej.com
FREE
Friday
Nischay Parekh from Parekh & Singh. Pic courtesy/Instagram
Sounds dreamy
Music: Tune in to dream pop with Kolkata-based band Parekh & Singh. They are hosting a record listening session for their album — The Night is Clear.
TIME 5 pm onwards
AT The Revolver Club, Mahim West.
LOG ON TO insider.in
FREE
Saturday
Painting and paws
Kids: Stimulate your child’s creative juices and let it combine with their love for streeties with this art and craft workshop that is being hosted by The Welfare of Stray Dogs. They can engage in fun activities such as bookmark-making, emoji rock painting and origami.
AGE GROUP Six to 12 years time 11 am to 12.30 pm
AT The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), Sewri centre.
EMAIL wsdindia@gmail.com
COST Rs 500
Mango margarita; (left) forgotten godfather
Toast to summer
Drinks: Cocktail connoisseurs can head to this fun venue in Bandra to be part of The Cocktail Fest that brings the best from their mixologists. There will be drinks like gin basil smashes, twister margaritas, tropical Cuba and forgotten godfather, among other heady concoctions.
TIll May 30; 12.30 pm to 1.30 am
AT BrewDog, Hinduja Junction, Bandra West.
CALL 8976981272
COST Rs 400 onwards
Sunday
A map from the collection
World on a map
Around Town: Carto- graphers have braved jungle fever and even faced the ire of local villagers while surveying India back in the day. Soak in their adventurous stories at a display of rare maps that have contributed to the diverse India we can access today.
TIME 11 am to 1 pm
AT The Asiatic Society, Fort.
CALL 9867576004
COST Rs 750 (for adults); Rs 500 (for extra solo participant)
A typical day at the Sassoon Docks in Colaba. File pic
Something’s fishy
Walk: End your week with this curated walk at Sassoon Docks that will discuss the journey of fish — from their natural habitat to fishing nets and then, to your local market. Participants will also get a chance to learn about the history of one of Mumbai’s oldest operational docks.
TIMNE 9 am onwards
MEETING POINT Sassoon Dock Clock Tower, Colaba.
LOG ON TO townscript.com
COST Rs 500 onwards