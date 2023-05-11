From Thursday to Sunday, spend your time attending these fun events in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Prototypes of the lock. Pic courtesy/Godrej Archives

Thursday

Key to history

Exhibition: This event is a love letter to Godrej’s history. On its 126th foundation day, Lock Kiya Jaaye features their original spring-less lock — recreated with the use of 3D printing technique.

TIME 10 am to 5 pm

AT Hubble, Plant 13 Annexe, Vikhroli East. LOG

ON TO archives.godrej.com

FREE

Friday

Nischay Parekh from Parekh & Singh. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Sounds dreamy

Music: Tune in to dream pop with Kolkata-based band Parekh & Singh. They are hosting a record listening session for their album — The Night is Clear.

TIME 5 pm onwards

AT The Revolver Club, Mahim West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

FREE

Saturday

Painting and paws

Kids: Stimulate your child’s creative juices and let it combine with their love for streeties with this art and craft workshop that is being hosted by The Welfare of Stray Dogs. They can engage in fun activities such as bookmark-making, emoji rock painting and origami.

AGE GROUP Six to 12 years time 11 am to 12.30 pm

AT The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), Sewri centre.

EMAIL wsdindia@gmail.com

COST Rs 500

Mango margarita; (left) forgotten godfather

Toast to summer

Drinks: Cocktail connoisseurs can head to this fun venue in Bandra to be part of The Cocktail Fest that brings the best from their mixologists. There will be drinks like gin basil smashes, twister margaritas, tropical Cuba and forgotten godfather, among other heady concoctions.

TIll May 30; 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

AT BrewDog, Hinduja Junction, Bandra West.

CALL 8976981272

COST Rs 400 onwards

Sunday

A map from the collection

World on a map

Around Town: Carto- graphers have braved jungle fever and even faced the ire of local villagers while surveying India back in the day. Soak in their adventurous stories at a display of rare maps that have contributed to the diverse India we can access today.

TIME 11 am to 1 pm

AT The Asiatic Society, Fort.

CALL 9867576004

COST Rs 750 (for adults); Rs 500 (for extra solo participant)

A typical day at the Sassoon Docks in Colaba. File pic

Something’s fishy

Walk: End your week with this curated walk at Sassoon Docks that will discuss the journey of fish — from their natural habitat to fishing nets and then, to your local market. Participants will also get a chance to learn about the history of one of Mumbai’s oldest operational docks.

TIMNE 9 am onwards

MEETING POINT Sassoon Dock Clock Tower, Colaba.

LOG ON TO townscript.com

COST Rs 500 onwards