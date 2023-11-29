If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation Pic

Take your pick: From art to music, indulge in these fun activities from Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Pair it with peru

It’s never a bad time to eat peru. Begin your weekend with this limited-edition guava menu that features the fleshy fruit in pancakes, tarts, and unique beverages. We think that the ultimate showstopper among these is the classic but never-failing fresh guava lemonade (right) with its playful pink tones in a tall glass.

Time: 9 am to 12 noon

At: Jamjar Diner, Versova and Bandra outlets

Call: 7506640066; 9619000365

Friday

Diverse canvas

If art is on your mind, KaalaSpandan Art Fair will give you a lot to savour. Showcasing mandala art, photography and Madhubani art, among others, expect artefacts and designer concepts by masters and artists from across the country.

Till: December 3; 11 am to 7 pm

At: Nehru Science Centre, Jijamata Nagar, Worli

Log on to: indianartfair.net.in (for details)

Meet the real Annapurna Devi



A file photo of the sitarist in concert

Witness Hindustani music legend Annapurna Devi, also known as Maa with her disciples, in this rare documentary. Can a musician exist without an audience? Follow Nityanand Haldipur as he clears the air to share the icon’s real story. The director will also be present for a movie discussion after the screening session.

Time: 6.30 pm onwards

At: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: First come, first serve

Saturday

Young harmony



Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Joie De Vivre by 88 — The Piano Academy will feature close to 200 multi-instrumental performances by children (some as young as three years old) from across city schools.

Time: 3.45 pm onwards

At: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Breach Candy.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 944 onwards

Fight for your castle



Gamers at a previous boardgame tournament

If you ever had a palace, what would it look like? Make these daydreams come true at this tournament of the popular boardgame, Azul, where you’re required to decorate your palace using tiles. Standard rules will be applied, and points will be given on aspects like who has the most horizontal lines, in case of a tie-breaker.

Time: 11 am onwards

At: Mind Games Café, GNP Arcadia, opposite Pendharkar College, Dombivli East

Entry: Rs 200

Log on to: @mindgamescafe

Sunday

Potters at play

As the season of gifting nears, make the most of this market that will display ceramic tableware, wall decor, sculptures, garden decor by over 26 studio potters from Mumbai and the country.

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

At: Vintage Garden, Patkar Bungalow, Turner Road, Bandra

Call: 9820464960

Go local in Lonavala

Escape to the hill station of Lonavala to catch its early winter charm. Sign up for various workshops and activities hosted by the Lonavala Local such as an intimate drum circle amid nature (above), tours and local food trails, resin art, and much more.

At: Various venues across Lonavala

Log on to: @lonavalalocal

Call: 9820068611

Santa is here

Why wait for December 25 when you can celebrate Christmas right now? Enrol yourself for this flea that promises festive games and food, a meet and greet with Santa Claus, and a chance to witness a special Christmas parade!

Time: 12 pm to 7 pm

At: Khar Gymkhana, Khar West.