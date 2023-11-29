Take your pick: From art to music, indulge in these fun activities from Thursday to Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Representation Pic
Thursday
Pair it with peru
It’s never a bad time to eat peru. Begin your weekend with this limited-edition guava menu that features the fleshy fruit in pancakes, tarts, and unique beverages. We think that the ultimate showstopper among these is the classic but never-failing fresh guava lemonade (right) with its playful pink tones in a tall glass.
Time: 9 am to 12 noon
At: Jamjar Diner, Versova and Bandra outlets
Call: 7506640066; 9619000365
Friday
Diverse canvas
If art is on your mind, KaalaSpandan Art Fair will give you a lot to savour. Showcasing mandala art, photography and Madhubani art, among others, expect artefacts and designer concepts by masters and artists from across the country.
Till: December 3; 11 am to 7 pm
At: Nehru Science Centre, Jijamata Nagar, Worli
Log on to: indianartfair.net.in (for details)
Meet the real Annapurna Devi
A file photo of the sitarist in concert
Witness Hindustani music legend Annapurna Devi, also known as Maa with her disciples, in this rare documentary. Can a musician exist without an audience? Follow Nityanand Haldipur as he clears the air to share the icon’s real story. The director will also be present for a movie discussion after the screening session.
Time: 6.30 pm onwards
At: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: First come, first serve
Saturday
Young harmony
Pic Courtesy/Youtube
Joie De Vivre by 88 — The Piano Academy will feature close to 200 multi-instrumental performances by children (some as young as three years old) from across city schools.
Time: 3.45 pm onwards
At: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Breach Candy.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 944 onwards
Fight for your castle
Gamers at a previous boardgame tournament
If you ever had a palace, what would it look like? Make these daydreams come true at this tournament of the popular boardgame, Azul, where you’re required to decorate your palace using tiles. Standard rules will be applied, and points will be given on aspects like who has the most horizontal lines, in case of a tie-breaker.
Time: 11 am onwards
At: Mind Games Café, GNP Arcadia, opposite Pendharkar College, Dombivli East
Entry: Rs 200
Log on to: @mindgamescafe
Sunday
Potters at play
As the season of gifting nears, make the most of this market that will display ceramic tableware, wall decor, sculptures, garden decor by over 26 studio potters from Mumbai and the country.
Time: 11 am to 8 pm
At: Vintage Garden, Patkar Bungalow, Turner Road, Bandra
Call: 9820464960
Go local in Lonavala
Escape to the hill station of Lonavala to catch its early winter charm. Sign up for various workshops and activities hosted by the Lonavala Local such as an intimate drum circle amid nature (above), tours and local food trails, resin art, and much more.
At: Various venues across Lonavala
Log on to: @lonavalalocal
Call: 9820068611
Santa is here
Why wait for December 25 when you can celebrate Christmas right now? Enrol yourself for this flea that promises festive games and food, a meet and greet with Santa Claus, and a chance to witness a special Christmas parade!
Time: 12 pm to 7 pm
At: Khar Gymkhana, Khar West.