Why you can indulge in these unique activities in Mumbai this weekend
Why you can indulge in these unique activities in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 18 April,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Why you can indulge in these unique activities in Mumbai this weekend

Close view of a Paithani saree. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
Why you can indulge in these unique activities in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Unfold the Paithani


Join writer and designer Radhika Tipnis in an interactive online conversation organised by Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum about the unique characteristics of  traditional Paithani sarees, their rich history and the intricate weaving techniques.
Time 7 pm
Log on to @bdlmuseum (to register)


Friday
Fun with folk


Move to a mix of house music infused with Marathi folk instruments like the tutari at musician Kratex’s debut show in the suburb. Expect a nostalgia trip with house remixes of classical folk songs.
Time 7 pm
At Drunkyard, GNP Galleria 304, Regency Anantam Road, Dombivli East. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 1,250 onwards

Turtle tripping

Witness the surreal phenomenon of one of the last batches of Olive Ridley turtles making their way from the sandy shores to the seas at the Velas Turtle Festival. The two-day trip includes a visit to the Bankot Fort.
Time 9 pm
MEETING POINT Main Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East. 
Log on to treksandtrails.org 
Cost Rs 3,299 (includes travel, accommodation and food)

Saturday
Paint traditions

Introduce your children to the age-old art form of Cheriyal mask painting from Telangana. Kids will learn techniques of painting the traditional masks with vibrant colours and create their own masterpieces to take home.
AGE GROUP 5 years and above 
Time 11 am 
At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, 159-161 Mahatma Gandhi Road Kala Ghoda, Fort. 
E-mail events@csmvs.in (to register) 
Entry Rs 35

Pic courtesy/Youtube
Pic courtesy/Youtube

Meet the stars
Alex the lion and Marty the zebra have escaped New York’s Central Park Zoo with the whole Madagascar gang. Catch them live at Madagascar – A Musical Adventure, a stage adaptation of the animated classic by DreamWorks. 
Time 5.30 pm
At Royal Opera House, Charni Road East. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Entry Rs 400 onwards

Sunday
Roll with it

Try your hand (and feet) at a skateboarding session for all ages led by national medallist Shruti Bhosle. Learn the skills of finding your balance, cruising, and some beginners’ tricks.
Time 4 pm
At Carter Road Skatepark, opposite APC Office, Bandra West. 
Call 9967803643

Pics courtesy/Instagram
Pics courtesy/Instagram

Potter around
Master pottery with instructor Jinal Patel at this special workshop for beginners. Take a deep-dive into the process right from preparing your own clay to sculpting your masterpiece. 
Time 12 pm
At Art Villa Academy, Bungalow 198/205, Gorai Part 1, Borivali West. 
Log on to @artvilla_academy 
Cost Rs 1,200

An artwork by Nilesh Kinkale
An artwork by Nilesh Kinkale

All-star art
Witness the ideas of cultural identity, community, family and nationality come alive through contemporary artworks by seven artists including Riyas Komu, Vinay Gusain, Nilesh Kinkale, and Ashish Thakur. 
At Ikko Art Gallery, Satya House, Sindhu Nagar, Sewri.
Log on to @ikkoartgallery

