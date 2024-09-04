From dance to music: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Representation Pic
Thursday
Taal se taal
ADVERTISEMENT
In this cultural ensemble, Kathak ki Ada, Lavani ka Thumka by Aditi Dance Collective, six expert Kathak and Lavani dancers will come together to deliver a performance.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500
Friday
Resin-ready
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Learn the basics of resin art, and take back home your creations including a resin trinket tray and two triangle tea coasters.
Time 2 pm to 5 pm
At Penkraft, Desai House, Ulhasnagar, Thane West.
Log on to @penkraft_1
Call 9136024969
Cost Rs 1,999 (including material)
Saturday
The Pink Floyd side
Pink Floyd. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
As host and musician Avan Roy presses play on classics from 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon, tune in to nostalgia at this vinyl and coffee session.
Time 4 pm to 6 pm
At Ink N Brew, Picnic Cottage, Versova, Andheri West.
Message 8591750177
Entry RSVP mandatory
Operatic evening
A moment from the screening. Pic Courtesy/Youtube
Delve into Italian composer late Giacomo Puccini’s artistic world, as this venue in South Mumbai screens his legendary opera, Madama Butterfly, conducted by Xian Zhang. The opera takes place in Japan’s Nagasaki, and sheds light on cultural and sexual imperialism through the eyes of a young geisha.
Time 4 pm onwards
At Godrej Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Log on to ncpamumbai.com
Cost Rs 500 onwards
Sunday
Works like a joke
Crack jokes and showcase your skills to stand a chance to win R10,000 at this comedy competition, Berozgaar No. 1. Judges include humourists Maheep Singh (below) and Viraj Ghelani.
Time 6 pm onwards
At The Habitat, Hotel Uncontinental, Khar West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 399
Float like a butterfly
Enthusiasts look for butterflies in the garden from a previous walk
Kickstart the celebrations for Butterfly Month with this butterfly walk. Led by naturalist Gaurav Soman, explore various species of these majestic insects alongside the six thematic gardens spread across 40 acres of the lush Ambivli Biodiversity Park, including astral, bat, medicinal, bee, bird, and butterfly gardens.
Time 9 am to 11 am
At Ambivli Biodiversity Park, Kalyan (meeting point revealed upon registration).
Log on to @inaturewatch (registration link in bio)