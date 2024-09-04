From dance to music: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation Pic

Thursday

Taal se taal

In this cultural ensemble, Kathak ki Ada, Lavani ka Thumka by Aditi Dance Collective, six expert Kathak and Lavani dancers will come together to deliver a performance.

Time 8 pm onwards

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Cost Rs 500

Friday

Resin-ready



Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Learn the basics of resin art, and take back home your creations including a resin trinket tray and two triangle tea coasters.

Time 2 pm to 5 pm

At Penkraft, Desai House, Ulhasnagar, Thane West.

Call 9136024969

Cost Rs 1,999 (including material)

Saturday

The Pink Floyd side



Pink Floyd. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

As host and musician Avan Roy presses play on classics from 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon, tune in to nostalgia at this vinyl and coffee session.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm

At Ink N Brew, Picnic Cottage, Versova, Andheri West.

Entry RSVP mandatory

Operatic evening



A moment from the screening. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Delve into Italian composer late Giacomo Puccini’s artistic world, as this venue in South Mumbai screens his legendary opera, Madama Butterfly, conducted by Xian Zhang. The opera takes place in Japan’s Nagasaki, and sheds light on cultural and sexual imperialism through the eyes of a young geisha.

Time 4 pm onwards

At Godrej Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Sunday

Works like a joke

Crack jokes and showcase your skills to stand a chance to win R10,000 at this comedy competition, Berozgaar No. 1. Judges include humourists Maheep Singh (below) and Viraj Ghelani.

Time 6 pm onwards

At The Habitat, Hotel Uncontinental, Khar West.

Cost Rs 399

Float like a butterfly



Enthusiasts look for butterflies in the garden from a previous walk

Kickstart the celebrations for Butterfly Month with this butterfly walk. Led by naturalist Gaurav Soman, explore various species of these majestic insects alongside the six thematic gardens spread across 40 acres of the lush Ambivli Biodiversity Park, including astral, bat, medicinal, bee, bird, and butterfly gardens.

Time 9 am to 11 am

At Ambivli Biodiversity Park, Kalyan (meeting point revealed upon registration).

Log on to @inaturewatch (registration link in bio)