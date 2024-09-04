Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From dance to music Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

From dance to music: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 05 September,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From dance to music: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
From dance to music: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Taal se taal


In this cultural ensemble, Kathak ki Ada, Lavani ka Thumka by Aditi Dance Collective, six expert Kathak and Lavani dancers will come together to deliver a performance. 
Time 8 pm onwards
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 500



Friday
Resin-ready



Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Learn the basics of resin art, and take back home your creations including a resin trinket tray and two triangle tea coasters. 
Time 2 pm to 5 pm
At Penkraft, Desai House, Ulhasnagar, Thane West. 
Log on to @penkraft_1 
Call 9136024969
Cost Rs 1,999 (including material)

Saturday
The Pink Floyd side

Pink Floyd. PIC COURTESY/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Pink Floyd. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

As host and musician Avan Roy presses play on classics from 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon, tune in to nostalgia at this vinyl and coffee session. 
Time 4 pm to 6 pm
At Ink N Brew, Picnic Cottage, Versova, Andheri West. 
Message 8591750177 
Entry RSVP mandatory

Operatic evening

A moment from the screening. PIC COURTESY/Youtube
A moment from the screening. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Delve into Italian composer late Giacomo Puccini’s artistic world, as this venue in South Mumbai screens his legendary opera, Madama Butterfly, conducted by Xian Zhang. The opera takes place in Japan’s Nagasaki, and sheds light on cultural and sexual imperialism through the eyes of a young geisha. 
Time 4 pm onwards
At Godrej Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to ncpamumbai.com 
Cost Rs 500 onwards

Sunday
Works like a joke

Crack jokes and showcase your skills to stand a chance to win R10,000 at this comedy competition, Berozgaar No. 1. Judges include humourists Maheep Singh (below) and Viraj Ghelani. 
Time 6 pm onwards
At The Habitat, Hotel Uncontinental, Khar West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 399

Float like a butterfly

Enthusiasts look for butterflies in the garden from a previous walk
Enthusiasts look for butterflies in the garden from a previous walk

Kickstart the celebrations for Butterfly Month with this butterfly walk. Led by naturalist Gaurav Soman, explore various species of these majestic insects alongside the six thematic gardens spread across 40 acres of the lush Ambivli Biodiversity Park, including astral, bat, medicinal, bee, bird, and butterfly gardens.
Time 9 am to 11 am
At Ambivli Biodiversity Park, Kalyan (meeting point revealed upon registration). 
Log on to @inaturewatch (registration link in bio) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK