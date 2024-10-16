Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From music to storytelling exciting activities to enjoy this weekend in Mumbai

From music to storytelling, exciting activities to enjoy this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From music to storytelling, exciting activities to enjoy this weekend in Mumbai

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
From music to storytelling, exciting activities to enjoy this weekend in Mumbai
x
00:00

Thursday
Rising stars


Holler, scream, sing or shout — give a rhythm to your little munchkin’s vocals at this 45-minute workshop.
Age group 3 years to 5 years time 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm and 5.30 pm to 6.15 pm 
At Hullabaloo Children’s Studio, off AB Nair Road, Juhu. 
Log on to @hullabaloo.kids
Cost Revealed on request


Friday
Mindful moves


Break away from the hustle to reset at this Mind It, Movie It experience, where facilitator Abhishek Banerji will promote corporate mindfulness and emotional balance through drama, art, empathy-building exercises and movement.  
Time 4 pm to 5 pm (Lower Parel); 12 pm to 1 pm (Bandra) 
At Dextrus, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. 
Also at: Peninsula Corporate Towers, BKC. 
At events@dextrus.in (for passes). 
Log on to Rs 1,100 onwards (day pass)

Saturday
Decades of rhythm

Dadar-based 37-member choral powerhouse, The Salvation Singers, is returning with its next solo act, Rhythm Riot. This time, they will jazz it up with decades of good songs featuring desi favourites, 1960s pop, and latest chartbusters. As usual, these performances will be full of twists with quirky choreographies and cheerful theatrics. 
Time 7 pm onwards 
At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 500 onwards 

Parkour in Powai

If you have ever day-dreamed of becoming a superhero, these parkour workshops at a new set-up in Powai will give you a jump-start, quite literally.
Time 5 pm to 6 pm (4 years to 8 years), 6 pm to 7 pm (9 years to 14 years) 7 pm to 8 pm (for adults)
At Gopal Sharma International School, MHADA colony, Powai. 
Log on to @mumbaimovementacademy

Sunday
One word at a time

American author Heather Forest will perform in the event
American author Heather Forest will perform in the event

Transcend through verses as storytellers gather in Mumbai for the International Storytelling festival, Gaatha, organised by The Mumbai Storytellers Society in collaboration with Somaiya Vidyavihar University.
Time 10.30 am to 8.30 pm
At Various venues in Ghatkopar East, and at Kitab Khana, Fort. 
Log on to gmisf.org/en/schedule (for schedule and passes)
Entry Rs 499 (excludes cost for workshops)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai lifestyle Music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK