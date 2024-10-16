From music to storytelling, exciting activities to enjoy this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Rising stars

Holler, scream, sing or shout — give a rhythm to your little munchkin’s vocals at this 45-minute workshop.

Age group 3 years to 5 years time 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm and 5.30 pm to 6.15 pm

At Hullabaloo Children’s Studio, off AB Nair Road, Juhu.

Log on to @hullabaloo.kids

Cost Revealed on request

Friday

Mindful moves

Break away from the hustle to reset at this Mind It, Movie It experience, where facilitator Abhishek Banerji will promote corporate mindfulness and emotional balance through drama, art, empathy-building exercises and movement.

Time 4 pm to 5 pm (Lower Parel); 12 pm to 1 pm (Bandra)

At Dextrus, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Also at: Peninsula Corporate Towers, BKC.

At events@dextrus.in (for passes).

Log on to Rs 1,100 onwards (day pass)

Saturday

Decades of rhythm

Dadar-based 37-member choral powerhouse, The Salvation Singers, is returning with its next solo act, Rhythm Riot. This time, they will jazz it up with decades of good songs featuring desi favourites, 1960s pop, and latest chartbusters. As usual, these performances will be full of twists with quirky choreographies and cheerful theatrics.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Parkour in Powai

If you have ever day-dreamed of becoming a superhero, these parkour workshops at a new set-up in Powai will give you a jump-start, quite literally.

Time 5 pm to 6 pm (4 years to 8 years), 6 pm to 7 pm (9 years to 14 years) 7 pm to 8 pm (for adults)

At Gopal Sharma International School, MHADA colony, Powai.

Log on to @mumbaimovementacademy

Sunday

One word at a time



American author Heather Forest will perform in the event

Transcend through verses as storytellers gather in Mumbai for the International Storytelling festival, Gaatha, organised by The Mumbai Storytellers Society in collaboration with Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Time 10.30 am to 8.30 pm

At Various venues in Ghatkopar East, and at Kitab Khana, Fort.

Log on to gmisf.org/en/schedule (for schedule and passes)

Entry Rs 499 (excludes cost for workshops)