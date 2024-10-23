From Halloween activities to art exhibitions, things to do in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
File pic
Thursday
ADVERTISEMENT
Turn up for fun
Event: Attend this adult’s night out at this Lower Parel venue to try new craft cocktails, perfume potion making and spooky merchandise to kick off your weekend.
Time 6.30 pm onwards
At Museum of Solutions, Victoria House, Lower Parel.
Log on to Zomato
Entry Rs 1,399
Friday
Drink in the fear
Food and Drink: From the Devil’s Juggler to Carn-Evil Poison, sample some spooky mixes at this Carnival of Shadows. The décor and an in-house magician will add to the Halloween vibes.
Till October 26 time 9 pm onwards
At Carnival by Tresind, Santacruz West.
Call 9152100123
Cost Rs 1,500 (cover charge)
Saturday
A child works on a mosaic of Ganesha at a previous edition
Get imaginative
Workshop: Let your children brighten this festival season imaginatively with this mosaic workshop, and learn to create mosaic diyas for Diwali.
Time 3 pm At Crossword, Kemps Corner, Tardeo.
Log on to @crosswordbookstore
Cost Rs 399 (inclusive of all materials)
Asperococcus pusillus by Anna Atkins
Call of the blue
Art: Curated by Nitesh Mohanty and Riyas Komu, this exhibition witnesses 30 artists like Tushar and Mayur Vayeda and Tajdar Junaid come together to express different visions of the colour Blue.
Till January 1 TIME 12 pm to 4 pm
At The Guild Art Gallery, Pipewala Building, Colaba.
Free
Sunday
Experience acceptance
Theatre: A story of self-introspection and identity comes to life in this extension performance by Vidushi Chadha titled The Art of Beauty-Fool.
Time 5 pm and 7.30 pm
At APRE Art House, Sanghvi House, Colaba.
Log on to Zomato
Cost Rs 499
Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Cheer with the fans
Screening: Catch a potential title decider of the English Premier League as Liverpool take on Arsenal in a Sunday classic.
Time 8 pm
At ONE Aura, Andheri East; Raasta Bombay, Khar West.
Log on to @arsenal_mumbai, @lfcmumbai
Cost Rs 600
Flora Fountain. Pic Courtesy/Mayank Soni
Peer through the lens
Walk: Join award-winning photographer Mayank Soni on a photo walk through the Fort district detailing the secrets of urban photography, and the iconic architectural wonders of Mumbai. The walk is open to participants from all levels of expertise right from smartphone photographers to mirrorless and digital camera users.
Time 7.30 am to 9.30 am
Meeting point Chaayos Cafe, near Churchgate Station.
Call 9892170395 for details