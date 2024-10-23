From Halloween activities to art exhibitions, things to do in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Turn up for fun

Event: Attend this adult’s night out at this Lower Parel venue to try new craft cocktails, perfume potion making and spooky merchandise to kick off your weekend.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

At Museum of Solutions, Victoria House, Lower Parel.

Log on to Zomato

Entry Rs 1,399

Friday

Drink in the fear

Food and Drink: From the Devil’s Juggler to Carn-Evil Poison, sample some spooky mixes at this Carnival of Shadows. The décor and an in-house magician will add to the Halloween vibes.

Till October 26 time 9 pm onwards

At Carnival by Tresind, Santacruz West.

Call 9152100123

Cost Rs 1,500 (cover charge)

Saturday

A child works on a mosaic of Ganesha at a previous edition

Get imaginative

Workshop: Let your children brighten this festival season imaginatively with this mosaic workshop, and learn to create mosaic diyas for Diwali.

Time 3 pm At Crossword, Kemps Corner, Tardeo.

Log on to @crosswordbookstore

Cost Rs 399 (inclusive of all materials)

Asperococcus pusillus by Anna Atkins

Call of the blue

Art: Curated by Nitesh Mohanty and Riyas Komu, this exhibition witnesses 30 artists like Tushar and Mayur Vayeda and Tajdar Junaid come together to express different visions of the colour Blue.

Till January 1 TIME 12 pm to 4 pm

At The Guild Art Gallery, Pipewala Building, Colaba.

Free

Sunday

Experience acceptance

Theatre: A story of self-introspection and identity comes to life in this extension performance by Vidushi Chadha titled The Art of Beauty-Fool.

Time 5 pm and 7.30 pm

At APRE Art House, Sanghvi House, Colaba.

Log on to Zomato

Cost Rs 499

Cheer with the fans

Screening: Catch a potential title decider of the English Premier League as Liverpool take on Arsenal in a Sunday classic.

Time 8 pm

At ONE Aura, Andheri East; Raasta Bombay, Khar West.

Log on to @arsenal_mumbai, @lfcmumbai

Cost Rs 600

Flora Fountain. Pic Courtesy/Mayank Soni

Peer through the lens

Walk: Join award-winning photographer Mayank Soni on a photo walk through the Fort district detailing the secrets of urban photography, and the iconic architectural wonders of Mumbai. The walk is open to participants from all levels of expertise right from smartphone photographers to mirrorless and digital camera users.

Time 7.30 am to 9.30 am

Meeting point Chaayos Cafe, near Churchgate Station.

Call 9892170395 for details