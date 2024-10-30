Breaking News
From festive meals to activities, things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 31 October,2024 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From festive meals to activities, things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Representation pic

Listen to this article
From festive meals to activities, things to do in Mumbai this weekend
Thursday
Trick or treat


This party for your little munchkins includes multiple Halloween-themed activities like scary face painting, balloon ghost making, colouring activity and more.
Time 4.30 pm to 6 pm; 6.30 pm to 8 pm
At Fun Kids Zoo, Thakur Complex, Kandivli East. 
Cost Rs 500 (90 mins)


Friday
Good food for a good mood


The sadya will feature delicacies like puliyodarai and erissery
Begin the month with a soulful festive meal. With delectable dishes like erissery, kadala kari, cabbage thoran, mezhukkupuratti, and puliyodarai among other cherished favorites, this Diwali sadya that features traditional South Indian food.  
Till November 3
At Santosham, Naupada, Thane; also in Powai. 
Cost Rs 1,499

Saturday
Along the shore

November is the ideal time to witness the city’s diverse marine life up close. This walk at Juhu will explore the intertidal zones, as participants may come across anemones (above), hermit crabs, sponges, and even an octopus.  
Time 5 pm onwards
At Juhu Koliwada, Santacruz West. 
Log on to @naturalistex
Call 8976451433

Nights to remember

Humour is rapidly taking over the city’s nightlife. This Saturday, witness famous comics Punit Pania (below) and Siddhartha Shetty give you a hangover full of lame jokes.  
Time 11.30 pm onwards 
At Ministry of Games, AB Nair Road, Juhu. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 249 onwards

Sunday
Time to rock on

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
City-based band The Venom Berries will perform live and throw a tribute to the famous ’90s rock bands, Green Day and Foo Fighters.
Time 8 pm onwards 
At House of Pandora, Khar West. 
Log on to sortmyscene.com
Cost Rs 500 onwards

Go with the flow

Delve into a session of art therapy at this DIY unguided session, where the aim is to let you discover your thoughts and process without intervention. 
Time 11 am onwards (multiple sessions, one-hour-long batches) 
At Dorangos near Learners’ Academy, Bandra West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 499 (all material and two beverages included)

Shop for our strays

This garage sale by the Welfare of Stray Dogs offering books, home décor, musical instruments, sports equipment, doggie beds and more, will raise funds for the welfare of the strays of Mumbai. 
Till November 6; 11.30 am to 7 pm
At Laxmi Baug Hall, near Opera House, Girgaon. 
Log on to wsdindia.org

