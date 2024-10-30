If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation pic

From festive meals to activities, things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Trick or treat

This party for your little munchkins includes multiple Halloween-themed activities like scary face painting, balloon ghost making, colouring activity and more.

Time 4.30 pm to 6 pm; 6.30 pm to 8 pm

At Fun Kids Zoo, Thakur Complex, Kandivli East.

Cost Rs 500 (90 mins)

Friday

Good food for a good mood



The sadya will feature delicacies like puliyodarai and erissery

Begin the month with a soulful festive meal. With delectable dishes like erissery, kadala kari, cabbage thoran, mezhukkupuratti, and puliyodarai among other cherished favorites, this Diwali sadya that features traditional South Indian food.

Till November 3

At Santosham, Naupada, Thane; also in Powai.

Cost Rs 1,499

Saturday

Along the shore

November is the ideal time to witness the city’s diverse marine life up close. This walk at Juhu will explore the intertidal zones, as participants may come across anemones (above), hermit crabs, sponges, and even an octopus.

Time 5 pm onwards

At Juhu Koliwada, Santacruz West.

Log on to @naturalistex

Call 8976451433

Nights to remember

Humour is rapidly taking over the city’s nightlife. This Saturday, witness famous comics Punit Pania (below) and Siddhartha Shetty give you a hangover full of lame jokes.

Time 11.30 pm onwards

At Ministry of Games, AB Nair Road, Juhu.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 249 onwards

Sunday

Time to rock on



Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

City-based band The Venom Berries will perform live and throw a tribute to the famous ’90s rock bands, Green Day and Foo Fighters.

Time 8 pm onwards

At House of Pandora, Khar West.

Log on to sortmyscene.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Go with the flow

Delve into a session of art therapy at this DIY unguided session, where the aim is to let you discover your thoughts and process without intervention.

Time 11 am onwards (multiple sessions, one-hour-long batches)

At Dorangos near Learners’ Academy, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 (all material and two beverages included)

Shop for our strays

This garage sale by the Welfare of Stray Dogs offering books, home décor, musical instruments, sports equipment, doggie beds and more, will raise funds for the welfare of the strays of Mumbai.

Till November 6; 11.30 am to 7 pm

At Laxmi Baug Hall, near Opera House, Girgaon.

Log on to wsdindia.org