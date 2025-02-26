If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic courtesy/ Dilip Piramal Art Gallery

Listen to this article Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday x 00:00

Thursday

Picture on the move

Attend Dada: An Accidental Pictorialist, an exhibition of photographs by DR Mody.

TIME 4 pm to 9 pm

AT Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA.

Friday

Jazz it up



The Sassy Songbirds. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Start the weekend on a musical note at a sea-facing venue, as you attend a jazz performance by The Sassy Songbirds as they bring their finest tunes and melodies to the stage.

TIME 8 pm

AT Catholic Gymkhana, near Taraporewala Aquarium, Marine Drive.

LOG ON TO www.catholicgymkhana.com

COST Rs 600 (non-members), Rs 300 (members)

Saturday

One for sisterhood



Participants interact with each other during a previous session

Attend a Women’s Day special table read session of Robert Harling’s play Steel Magnolias that explores the bond between six strong women.

Time 7 pm

AT Mukti Manch, Ground floor, Bharati house, Aram Nagar, Versova.

CALL 9820767263 (limited seats)

A muddy affair

Relive childhood joys by attending a fun mud wall building workshop by Mitti Matters.

TIME 4 pm

AT Elite Design Architects, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499

Sunday

Burst out laughing



Prashasti Singh

Watch stand-up comic Prashasti Singh as she dissects patriarchy and questions life choices in this set, Divine Feminine.

Time 7 pm onwards

AT Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College Lane, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 599 onwards

Trip to the woods



Children explore natural ecosystems during a programme. Pic courtesy/Instagram

This weekend, enroll your kids for Capsule Earth, a comprehensive forest school education programme where your child will embark on a guided journey exploring the green environs of our city. Children in the age group of 4.5 to 16 years can enroll for the programme after a telephonic conversation.

AT BNHS Nature Reserve, Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon.

EMAIL forestschool@rootsnatureclub.com

CALL 9820613334

A walk through time



A view of the Arnala fort. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Explore the historical depths of Jaldurg, Arnala on the outskirts of Mumbai, with Siddharth Kailas Kale, in a guided walk by the Maritime Mumbai Museum Society (MMMS) and uncover the region’s ancient culture through the defence architecture and maritime history from the Gujarat Sultanate to the colonial period.

Time 9 am to 1 pm

MEETING POINT Virar railway station.

CALL 9820465003

COST Rs 1,500 (for members of MMMS), Rs 1,700 (non-members)