If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Pic courtesy/ Dilip Piramal Art Gallery
Thursday
Picture on the move
Attend Dada: An Accidental Pictorialist, an exhibition of photographs by DR Mody.
TIME 4 pm to 9 pm
AT Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA.
Friday
Jazz it up
The Sassy Songbirds. Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Start the weekend on a musical note at a sea-facing venue, as you attend a jazz performance by The Sassy Songbirds as they bring their finest tunes and melodies to the stage.
TIME 8 pm
AT Catholic Gymkhana, near Taraporewala Aquarium, Marine Drive.
LOG ON TO www.catholicgymkhana.com
COST Rs 600 (non-members), Rs 300 (members)
Saturday
One for sisterhood
Participants interact with each other during a previous session
Attend a Women’s Day special table read session of Robert Harling’s play Steel Magnolias that explores the bond between six strong women.
Time 7 pm
AT Mukti Manch, Ground floor, Bharati house, Aram Nagar, Versova.
CALL 9820767263 (limited seats)
A muddy affair
Relive childhood joys by attending a fun mud wall building workshop by Mitti Matters.
TIME 4 pm
AT Elite Design Architects, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499
Sunday
Burst out laughing
Prashasti Singh
Watch stand-up comic Prashasti Singh as she dissects patriarchy and questions life choices in this set, Divine Feminine.
Time 7 pm onwards
AT Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College Lane, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 599 onwards
Trip to the woods
Children explore natural ecosystems during a programme. Pic courtesy/Instagram
This weekend, enroll your kids for Capsule Earth, a comprehensive forest school education programme where your child will embark on a guided journey exploring the green environs of our city. Children in the age group of 4.5 to 16 years can enroll for the programme after a telephonic conversation.
AT BNHS Nature Reserve, Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon.
EMAIL forestschool@rootsnatureclub.com
CALL 9820613334
A walk through time
A view of the Arnala fort. Pic courtesy/Instagram
Explore the historical depths of Jaldurg, Arnala on the outskirts of Mumbai, with Siddharth Kailas Kale, in a guided walk by the Maritime Mumbai Museum Society (MMMS) and uncover the region’s ancient culture through the defence architecture and maritime history from the Gujarat Sultanate to the colonial period.
Time 9 am to 1 pm
MEETING POINT Virar railway station.
CALL 9820465003
COST Rs 1,500 (for members of MMMS), Rs 1,700 (non-members)