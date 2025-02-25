All you can learn from an Iron Man participant, a mother who achieved fitness milestones post delivery, and an almost-50 actor who gives 20-somethings a run for their money

Easily among the fittest Bollywood actresses, Saiyami Kher had spoken of the benefits of years of consistent training when discussing how she went on to complete the half Iron Man challenge. “When you’re consistent with your training, you learn what your body is capable of. It’s quite amazing. After this race, I’m already finding the next one to sign up for. I plan to do the full Iron Man before I turn 45.”

Painting a realistic picture of dealing with postpartum weight gain, Neha Dhupia had urged new mothers to return to fitness only when their bodies permitted it. She had shared that chasing fitness goals instead of a number on the weighing scale could prove to be more fulfilling. “I clocked my personal best on a 100-metre sprint after giving birth to two children. [This was possible] because I have [appreciated] how my body feels. There are days when you feel powerful and able enough to conquer the world. And then there are days when you feel exhausted. You must have a conversation with your body because a fitness routine has to become part of your lifestyle.”

Reiterating the benefits of yoga, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had dismissed the belief that yoga is a “thing for the aged.” “Yoga will, in fact, slow down the ageing process in the first place. When I began to practice yoga, people would compliment me on the way I looked, which is shallow. I wanted to focus on how it made me feel, and how I achieved that. I believe in the science of yoga, and adhere to Ayurvedic nutritional principles. Yoga is a deep-rooted science. Hours of meditation can put you off medication.”