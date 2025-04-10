Breaking News
Nature trail to music concert, make the most of your weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 10 April,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

The mango-themed fare. Pic Courtesy/LA FARINE ON INSTAGRAM

Thursday
Dil mango more


Tuck into a mango-inspired menu at this patisserie’s curation that includes mango-topped waffles and mango falooda. 
TIME 12.30 pm to 10.30 pm
AT La Farine Patisserie and Café, Sadguru Tower, Sector 19, Kharghar. 
CALL 9869053023


Friday
Start on a high


The view from the summit. PIC COURTESY/SGNP
The view from the summit. PIC COURTESY/SGNP 

Walk into the weekend in the company of nature enthusiasts at Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Jambhulmal Trail. Considered the highest point in the forest’s walkable area, the summit offers a panoramic view of the mighty jungle.
TIME 6.45 am
MEETING POINT Cycle stand, SGNP, Borivali East. 
CALL 7738778789
ENTRY Rs 1,000

Saturday
Shake a leg

A moment from a previous bachata session. Pic Courtesy/ZOHRA MALIK ON INSTAGRAM
A moment from a previous bachata session. Pic Courtesy/ZOHRA MALIK ON INSTAGRAM

Slip into your dancing shoes and head to a Dominican bachata instructional session for beginners by choreographers Kevin Rebello and Zohra Malik. The session includes an introduction to the dance style’s roots in Central America.
TIME 7 pm
AT Time To Dance Academy, Bhabola Chulna Road, Suyog Nagar, Vasai West.
LOG ON TO @ttda_latin
ENTRY Revealed on request

Sing along

Alejandro Manzano of Boyce Avenue in performance. PIC COURTESY/Fear Nothing Visuals
Alejandro Manzano of Boyce Avenue in performance. PIC COURTESY/Fear Nothing Visuals

Popular American cover band Boyce Avenue will be in town for a classic pop throwback. The YouTube-famous boy band will bring cover songs and their biggest acoustic hits to their debut performance in India.
TIME 7 pm 
AT Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1,500 onwards

Sunday
Shibori shenanigans

A Shibori dyed t-shirt. PIC COURTESY/HUE COAST
A Shibori dyed t-shirt. PIC COURTESY/HUE COAST

Learn the traditional Japanese Shibori dyeing technique.
TIME 11 am
AT Starbucks, Nazir Wadi, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO @huecoast 
ENTRY Rs 1,500 

Gymnastics 101

A child learns the ropes. PIC COURTESY/GO FIGURE FITNESS
A child learns the ropes. PIC COURTESY/GO FIGURE FITNESS 

Leap into the world of gymnastics at this training session curated for kids. 
TIME 11.30 am
AT Go Figure Fitness, Vidya Nagari, Kalina. 
LOG ON TO @gofigurefitnessindia
ENTRY Revealed on request

Food Nature Dance Music Gymnastics mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

