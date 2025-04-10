If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

The mango-themed fare. Pic Courtesy/LA FARINE ON INSTAGRAM

Thursday

Dil mango more

Tuck into a mango-inspired menu at this patisserie’s curation that includes mango-topped waffles and mango falooda.

TIME 12.30 pm to 10.30 pm

AT La Farine Patisserie and Café, Sadguru Tower, Sector 19, Kharghar.

CALL 9869053023

Friday

Start on a high



The view from the summit. PIC COURTESY/SGNP

Walk into the weekend in the company of nature enthusiasts at Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Jambhulmal Trail. Considered the highest point in the forest’s walkable area, the summit offers a panoramic view of the mighty jungle.

TIME 6.45 am

MEETING POINT Cycle stand, SGNP, Borivali East.

CALL 7738778789

ENTRY Rs 1,000

Saturday

Shake a leg



A moment from a previous bachata session. Pic Courtesy/ZOHRA MALIK ON INSTAGRAM

Slip into your dancing shoes and head to a Dominican bachata instructional session for beginners by choreographers Kevin Rebello and Zohra Malik. The session includes an introduction to the dance style’s roots in Central America.

TIME 7 pm

AT Time To Dance Academy, Bhabola Chulna Road, Suyog Nagar, Vasai West.

LOG ON TO @ttda_latin

ENTRY Revealed on request

Sing along



Alejandro Manzano of Boyce Avenue in performance. PIC COURTESY/Fear Nothing Visuals

Popular American cover band Boyce Avenue will be in town for a classic pop throwback. The YouTube-famous boy band will bring cover songs and their biggest acoustic hits to their debut performance in India.

TIME 7 pm

AT Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1,500 onwards

Sunday

Shibori shenanigans



A Shibori dyed t-shirt. PIC COURTESY/HUE COAST

Learn the traditional Japanese Shibori dyeing technique.

TIME 11 am

AT Starbucks, Nazir Wadi, Juhu.

LOG ON TO @huecoast

ENTRY Rs 1,500

Gymnastics 101



A child learns the ropes. PIC COURTESY/GO FIGURE FITNESS

Leap into the world of gymnastics at this training session curated for kids.

TIME 11.30 am

AT Go Figure Fitness, Vidya Nagari, Kalina.

LOG ON TO @gofigurefitnessindia

ENTRY Revealed on request