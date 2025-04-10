If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
The mango-themed fare. Pic Courtesy/LA FARINE ON INSTAGRAM
Thursday
Dil mango more
Tuck into a mango-inspired menu at this patisserie’s curation that includes mango-topped waffles and mango falooda.
TIME 12.30 pm to 10.30 pm
AT La Farine Patisserie and Café, Sadguru Tower, Sector 19, Kharghar.
CALL 9869053023
Friday
Start on a high
The view from the summit. PIC COURTESY/SGNP
Walk into the weekend in the company of nature enthusiasts at Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Jambhulmal Trail. Considered the highest point in the forest’s walkable area, the summit offers a panoramic view of the mighty jungle.
TIME 6.45 am
MEETING POINT Cycle stand, SGNP, Borivali East.
CALL 7738778789
ENTRY Rs 1,000
Saturday
Shake a leg
A moment from a previous bachata session. Pic Courtesy/ZOHRA MALIK ON INSTAGRAM
Slip into your dancing shoes and head to a Dominican bachata instructional session for beginners by choreographers Kevin Rebello and Zohra Malik. The session includes an introduction to the dance style’s roots in Central America.
TIME 7 pm
AT Time To Dance Academy, Bhabola Chulna Road, Suyog Nagar, Vasai West.
LOG ON TO @ttda_latin
ENTRY Revealed on request
Sing along
Alejandro Manzano of Boyce Avenue in performance. PIC COURTESY/Fear Nothing Visuals
Popular American cover band Boyce Avenue will be in town for a classic pop throwback. The YouTube-famous boy band will bring cover songs and their biggest acoustic hits to their debut performance in India.
TIME 7 pm
AT Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1,500 onwards
Sunday
Shibori shenanigans
A Shibori dyed t-shirt. PIC COURTESY/HUE COAST
Learn the traditional Japanese Shibori dyeing technique.
TIME 11 am
AT Starbucks, Nazir Wadi, Juhu.
LOG ON TO @huecoast
ENTRY Rs 1,500
Gymnastics 101
A child learns the ropes. PIC COURTESY/GO FIGURE FITNESS
Leap into the world of gymnastics at this training session curated for kids.
TIME 11.30 am
AT Go Figure Fitness, Vidya Nagari, Kalina.
LOG ON TO @gofigurefitnessindia
ENTRY Revealed on request