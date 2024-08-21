Team Guide Recommends: Mini trendsetters

This venture has a diverse range of mini bags in trending styles at affordable prices

Representation Pic

The current trend of mini bags — that are really just accessories as they can barely fit a card — tend to be rather harsh on the pocket. The smaller the bag, the higher the price. A new venture, Khuri India, run by sisters Khushi and Ritika Mehta, has a diverse range of these bags in trending styles at affordable prices. I ordered their mini Lana for Rs 650. The quality was top-notch, and can be styled for parties or brunches.

LOG ON TO @khuri.india

