Here's how you can style flip flops to stay trendy and fashionable

Flip flops are back in style and in an all-new sophisticated avatar. A stylist shares how to get the trend right

Jennifer Lopez pairs her flip flops with chinos. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Trends may come and go, but the enduring allure of flip flops is here to stay, or at least that’s what it seems like with celebrities wearing the pared down sandal to dressy events. From Jennifer Lopez to influencer Juhi Godambe, flip flops are everywhere we look, and we’re not looking exclusively at beaches (hitherto the only acceptable place to wear flip flops). So, we asked stylist Disha Selarka about how to dress up this dressed down footwear style.

Keep it classy

Opt for flip flops with platform heels like fashion creator Juhi Godambe

“The colour of your flip flops can make all the difference about whether they’re considered appropriate for beach holidays or as evening wear. I would suggest opting for neutral, pastel colours that look classy and put-together for every occasion. These can work well with most of the outfits in your wardrobe,” says Selarka. She also advises being extra cautious about the material — a pair of flip flops with leather straps will look trendier than ones made of EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate), which are more fun to carry for casual occasions.

Make it sophisticated



Jennifer Lawrence sports flip flops at the red carpet

Angular designs such as a rectangle front and/or back look sharper and more sophisticated, says Selarka. On the other hand, rounded shapes look more relaxed and casual. “If you really want to dress up your flip flops, opt for a pair that has a small kitten or platform heels, which instantly make them fancy and appropriate to wear to work, for brunch, or even just a day or night out. According to me, these types of flip flops are the most versatile of the lot,” she explains. For an added element of fun, you can opt for flip flops with embellishments on them. In this case, Selarka recommends that your outfit comprise basics with the flip flops being the star of your look. Finally, while thick straps look more formal and chic, thinner straps can give your footwear a sleek look.

Pair them right

>> Flip flops worn with trousers, pants and chinos create an air of laid-back chic look, and are also an unexpected pairing

>> Shorts are an obvious choice but dress up your flip flops by picking a tailored pair of shorts

>> Denim jeans and flip flops are timeless

>> Turn heads by pairing them with straight skirts and midi dresses



Disha Selarka

Colour code

A good starting point is a brown or a tan coloured pair, which is slightly angular. This works best with neutrals as well as pop colours and are the perfect primary flip flops to build on