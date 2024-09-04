Onam 2024: Indulge in making a delicious Sadhya dish Mathanga erisseri

We are celebrating Onam by inviting home chefs Asha and Rinad Mundeth to share a recipe to help you join the festivities

Mathanga erisseri

What began as playful conversations about opening their own place between chef Asha and her daughter, Rinad Mundeth, has evolved into Meghatheeram Kitchen, a cherished home chef venture in Andheri West. This initiative is a heartfelt celebration of the rich heritage they’ve grown up with. This Onam, from September 13 to 16, they’re offering a special Sadhya that will be available across Mumbai.

Asha and Rinad Mundeth

We’ve got for you the classic and comforting Sadhya dish, mathanga erisseri that combines the natural sweetness of pumpkin, the heartiness of lentils, and the crispy texture of spiced coconut. This dish is perfect for anyone looking to experience the warmth and richness of Kerala cuisine.

Mathanga erisseri

Ingredients

For the curry:

>> 500g mathanga (pumpkin), diced

>> 1/2 cup parippu (toor dal)

>> 1 onion, finely chopped

>> 3 to 4 green chillies, slit

>> 2 sprigs curry leaves

>> 3 to 4 sambar onion (shallots)

>> 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

>> 2 to 3 garlic cloves

>> 2 to 3 vattal mulaku (dried red chillies)

>> 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut oil (plus more for frying)

>> 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

>> 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

>> 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

>> 1/2 cup grated coconut

For the coconut topping:

>> 1/4 cup grated coconut

>> 1 tablespoon coconut oil

Method

In a pressure cooker, combine the diced mathanga (pumpkin), parippu (toor dal), chopped onion, green chillies, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Add enough water to cover the ingredients and cook for one to two whistles until the pumpkin and lentils are soft. In a blender, grind the grated coconut, garlic, cumin seeds, and sambar onions into a smooth paste. Add this coconut paste to the cooked pumpkin mixture and bring it to a gentle boil, allowing the flavours to meld together. Heat coconut oil in a small pan, add mustard seeds and allowing them to splutter, add dried red chillies and curry leaves, fry them until aromatic. Pour this fragrant tempering over the erisseri, giving it a final stir. For the authentic finishing touch, toast 1/4 cup of grated coconut in coconut oil until it turns golden brown and crisp. Sprinkle this crunchy topping generously over the erisseri after adding the tempering.

TILL September 8

LOG ON TO @meghatheeram.kitchen

CALL 9820344369

Sadhya specials

>> This home kitchen’s sadhya meal box, featuring 16 authentic dishes served on a banana leaf makes for the perfect festive lunch and is available for delivery across Mumbai.

TILL September 12

LOG ON TO @vannutinnuka



>> This delivery kitchen adds a spin to the traditional sadhya with options like the superfood sadhya, and a playful un-sadhya, featuring chicken and seafood.

ON September 6 to 8; 14 to 15

LOG ON TO @naironfireindia

CALL 9324059522