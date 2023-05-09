Want to become a K-pop star? Here is your chance to train from idols like Aoora and Mimi in Mumbai

Here’s your chance to train like a K-pop star for three days under the mentorship of big names from this galaxy, including idol — Aoora

Aoora from a show in February in Mumbai. Pic courtesy/Instagram

In Korean popular music, more commonly known as K-pop, you do not simply decide to become an idol on the basis of your singing skills. You must be a performer. And to hone your performing skills, you must endure years of intense training in Korean entertainment companies before they decide to launch you as an idol. These sessions include nearly 12 hours of dance practice every day, coupled with singing and personality development sessions. A city-based bootcamp this month seeks to teach aspirants exactly what this entails.

Lalisa Manobal, AKA Lisa from BlackPink, who is known for her bold dance moves and rapping skills, trained for five years and three months before she was launched in what is now one of the most famous girl bands in the world. In 2010, she was picked up from among 4,000 fans from Thailand who auditioned for the spot. Aria Ami, who recently made her debut as a K-pop idol, made headlines in India for becoming the second, after Shriya Lenka, to join this world of rainbows and roses. These two have evoked immense hope among Indian aspirants. To cater to the rising love for the phenomenon, Shital Sikarwar, founder of Tani Events and Entertainment, will be organising a three-day K-pop Mentorship Bootcamp to guide more hopefuls about all things entailing K-pop.

K-pop idols Mimi, Aoora, Fridayyy and Jimi

“There are many Indians who want to become K-pop idols but are unable to. Some people, including parents of aspirants, struggle with doubts and fears while entering this world. Often, experts need to break it down,” she explains, adding, “This bootcamp is for Indian aspirants who aim to become K-pop idols.” Sikarwar claims it will be the first such programme in India. Inspired by her 21-year-old daughter Tanishka, 50-year-old Sikarwar got hooked to this genre roughly two years ago. A visit to South Korea in 2022 helped gauge the hype around this global phenomenon. “There are countless minute but crucial details about their culture that Indians have no access to. I wanted to bring this plan [mentorship bootcamp] here, even if it meant helping just one aspirant.”

This project brings some of the best artistes from South Korea to the city to demonstrate what it means to be a trainee. It will feature all-rounder idol Aoora and his partner DJ Fridayyy who will anchor the choreography and music composition, while stylists Mimi and Jimi will helm styling and make-up sessions.

Shital Sikarwar

On day one, participants will interact with Aoora, who will train them in dance — a key skill in K-pop. Fridayyy will discuss the nitty-gritty of composing Korean music, including vocal training, mixing and editing. The following day will witness Aoora’s intense dance choreography session continue. Mimi’s session will reveal the secrets behind the winsome and cute Korean style. To complement the styles, Jimi will guide participants through the skills required to perfect the coveted Korean glass-skin look with make-up demonstrations on a couple of students.

Showdown day (day three) will start with a performance by Aoora. After his performance, students will showcase their moves and be judged by the idol and his team. This will be similar to the monthly tests taken as part of the K-pop trainee programme.

“Participants will showcase their skills learnt from the idols in front of them,” Sikarwar shares, adding that the judges will pick a winner to perform with Aoora in his next concert in India.

“One of our main collaborators is HBC House — the company that trained and launched Aoora — which will shortly be hosting the first offline audition [to become a trainee] in India. Till now, there were only online auditions for Indians,” reveals Sikarwar. “Participants of this bootcamp will definitely get a chance to break into that audition,” she says.

On May 23 to 25; 10 am onwards

At 9 wings studio, Satyadev Plaza, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 8,999

Fandom speak

The full package matters

My journey with K-Pop began in 2017 with a K-drama, Boys Over Flowers, and a song [Stand by me by SHINee] in the same drama. These got me hooked to the culture. BTS is my current favourite because their journey and achievements are interesting. Individuals have to work intensely for years to become the artistes they are today. But after all that effort, not matching up to beauty standards may drag many down. That apart, I love how K-pop is uniting people across age groups, cultures, races and countries.

Apurva Gavane, 25, technical officer

The idol way

I started watching K-pop in 2005, when the Internet was on the rise. My dad was a Japanese heavy metal music fan. We would watch Animax, the anime channel, which, instead of playing ads in between the show, would play Korean and Japanese songs. That’s how my love for the genre began. The different genres within K-pop like fantasy and hip-hop were like an escape. Every fan wants to live the idol life. In fact, I was selected

twice. Now, I am waiting for an email confirmation. My journey to becoming an idol shall

soon begin.

Aditya Mhaske, 21, fundraiser, UNICEF