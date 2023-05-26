Excited for IPL finals? Enjoy the match with friends at these Mumbai restaurants

With the world’s most popular T20 cricket league in its final stretch, we’ve curated a list of the best cafés, bars and eateries to catch the qualifier and the final

>> Expanding its horizons, this Pune bar is now in the city to offer a massive outdoor screening of the qualifier and final matches.

At Aufside Sports bar, Kanakia Silicon Valley, Powai.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 449

>> Indulge in delicious vegetarian fare at this screening in Worli with friends and family.

At Tierra Kitchen and Bar, Atria Mall, Level 3, Worli.

Call 9755511163

>> With an extensive bar and food menu, this 1970s mafia styled-gastropub has organised special screening nights for some T20 fun.

At The Bombay Cartel, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 8779989215



A Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Wankhede Stadium earlier this season. Pic/Ashish Raje

>> If you are looking for a place that has everything — good food, good drinks, good music, live screenings and fellow fans to cheer along with, this might be just the place for you.

At 145 Cafe and Bar, Temple Bar Building, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda.

Call 8928072995

>> Watch your favourite game while enjoying a special colour-coded cocktail menu inspired by team names that will be served to patrons according to the team playing that particular day.

At Poco Loco Tapas Bar, Ground Floor, Hotel Shubhangan, Khar West and Kapoor Mansion, Patkar Marg, Gamdevi.

Call 9324191366

>> The restobar has special offers on the table for the finale. Sip on delicious cocktails and indulge in their offerings along at the screening.

At Farmhouse Brass Anchor, ground floor, Jamuna Darshan Building, Natakwala lane, Borivali West.

Call 9049544144

>> The restaurant has set up a special screening night for the qualifiers and finals this weekend along with special offers for fans keen to enjoy the cricket over delicious Asian fare.

At China Ming, The Hub Mall, Cama Industrial Estate, Goregaon East.

Call 8850016015

>> If you are seeking a new adventure this weekend, table light dining in an ambient setting may elevate your cricket experience.

At Bo Reverie, 3-A, AHCL House, New Link Road, Borivali West.

Call 9136625400

Also check out

Meet your team: Join Kasa Kai Mumbai for a fan meet and enjoy the match screenings with fellow cricket fans.

On May 26 and 28; 7 pm onwards

At Up in the Air, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Log on to kasakaimumbai.com

Cost Rs 500

For IPL campers: Along with a camping experience, the Baking Yogi Fest offers a live outdoor screening of the matches with great music and food.

On May 26 and 28; 5 pm to 10 am

At Tents N’ Trails, Adoshi dam, Mandad Atkargaon.

Log on to insider.in

Cost R999

Test your game: If you call yourself an IPL fan, then test your knowledge with some fun games and quizzes organised by Ace of Pubs along with interesting merchandise at the Bandra and Lower Parel outlets of this city bar.

On May 28; 7.30 pm onwards

At Bandra West and Lower Parel outlets of BrewDog.

Call 8976981272 (Bandra West); 8097446944 (Lower Parel)