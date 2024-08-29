Ganeshotsav 2024: Set the stage for Bappa

As Mumbai’s favourite festival draws near, and homes ready to welcome the beloved elephant God, here’s our handy guide to every type of décor that you need to dress up your home for the occasion

(Left) Makhar with nandi; (right) readymade mandap for home

. Organised offerings

This festive season, skip the chaos of scattered modak boxes on your makhar and opt for an organised approach. Streamline the process of offering flowers and sweets by using elegant, organised cane baskets. These baskets are perfect for storing modaks and flowers and helps keep the space near the makhar tidy and visually appealing. They also add a traditional touch to the elegance, while ensuring offerings remain fresh and well-presented throughout the celebrations.

AT The House of Cane, Shop no 524, Gate no 9, inside Crawford Market, Dhobi Talao.

TIME 10.30 am to 8 pm

CALL 9819331853

COST R150 onwards

. Petal paradise

This standalone shop in Goregaon is ideal to shop for colourful and diverse floral vines, life-like leaf vines, and collapsible grass nets, perfect for adding a natural touch. For versatile DIY projects, choose from loose flowers and flower bunches to craft your own backdrop for the makhar or mandap. For a hassle-free option, explore their foldable flower vines and decorative flower sheets. The entire shop is dedicated to a wide range of faux flowers and grass, making it a single stop solution for all floral needs.

AT Hema Flowers, New Link Road, near Picasso Restaurant, Goregaon West.

TIME 10 am to 9 pm

CALL 9665050570

COST R150 onwards

. Lohar lights up

Enter this light paradise via Mangaldas Lane to explore a spectacular range from multi-coloured and colour-changing bulbs to LED curtains, as well as light-up flower vines and hassle-free LED samais that eliminate the worry of fire hazards. Remember to plug in and check the lights for any missing bulbs before your purchase.

AT Light Gully, Mangaldas Road, Lohar Chawl, Dhobi Talao, Kalbadevi.

. Shringar shopping

Adorn your Ganesha idol with beautiful and traditional shringar accessories like garlands and malas, with intricate designs and meenakari work. For those with larger idols, this store offers gemstone-studded garlands and moti meenakari pieces, perfect for six, 10, and even 15-foot Ganeshas. The shop provides moti mukuts, baju bandh and kamarband with delicate stone work for an elegant touch. They offer combination sets that include a har, kamarband, and bajuband for convenience.

AT Bhagya Laxmi Jewellery, Third Bhoiwada Lane, Panjrapole, Bhuleshwar.

TIME 10 am to 8 pm (Sunday closed)

CALL 9352059200

COST Rs 55 onwards

. Hassle-free festivities

This website offers a wide range of decoration styles, from vibrant mandalas and colourful lanterns to lush floral arrangements. Whether you prefer the flair of balloons and chic décor or the traditional charm of banana leaf garlands and floral vines, it has all your needs covered. The decorators, bring it all to your doorstep and assist in decorating the house. They use a variety of lanterns, bells, tassels, and hand-stitched umbrellas to turn your home into a festive haven.

LOG ON TO cherishx.com

COST Rs 1,999 onwards

. Floral spectacle in Dadar

This market is Mumbai’s go-to spot for all things floral. Transform your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a stunning selection of flowers, from classic marigolds, hibiscus, and jasmine to unique finds such as hydrangeas, sunflowers, and daisies. The atmosphere beneath the Lokmanya Tilak Bridge is filled with the sweet fragrance of fresh blooms. Here, you can buy flowers by the kilo and pick up everything you need, including flower sponges, sticks, and ribbons. You can even book a florist to decorate your home. Get there early, as the market opens at 4 am, and bargain for the best prices.

AT Dadar Flower Market, opposite Dadar Railway Station, Dadar West.

. Makhar mania

The beautifully crafted makhars available at this store come in a variety of sizes and designs. Opt for a minimalist one, or pick one with LED lights and motorised waterfalls, depending on your taste. For a touch of tradition, choose from their collection of makhar with auspicious figures of nandi and elephants. They offer a wide array of ready-made mandap and pandal fabrics of various styles and sizes. The mandap cloth can be customised as per one’s needs.

AT Shakti Traders, Aman Talkies Road, Nehru Chowk, Ulhasnagar 2.

TIME 10.30 am to 11.30 pm

CALL 9022553779

COST Rs 550 onwards