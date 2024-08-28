Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Dates, timings, significance & rituals of Vinayak Chaturdashi puja

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Hinduism's most widely celebrated festivals, commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and fresh beginnings. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 will be celebrated on September 7. The event, also known as Vinayak Chaturdashi, is distinguished by complex rituals, lively celebrations, and profound spiritual importance.

Dates and Timings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. In 2024, the festival will begin on September 7 and last for ten days, culminating in Anant Chaturdashi on September 16th, when the statue of Lord Ganesha is submerged in water, signalling the end of the festivities.

The most auspicious time to perform the Vinayak Chaturdashi Puja on September 7 is during the Madhyahna hour, which normally lasts from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. This period is seen to be auspicious since Lord Ganesha is said to have been born during it.

The Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Millions of Hindus cherish Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is known as the remover of obstacles (Vighnaharta) and the god of intelligence and intellect. Devotees seek his blessings before beginning on new endeavours, making this festival a time for success, peace, and prosperity.

The festival's significance stems from its message of unity, cultural legacy, and dedication. It draws communities together to celebrate, overcoming social and economic barriers. The splendour of the event, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, demonstrates a shared spirit of devotion and cultural pride.

Rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi

1. Installation of Ganesha Idol (Pranapratishtha): The festivities begin with the placement of a clay idol of Lord Ganesha in houses, temples, and public pandals (temporary constructions). This ceremony, known as Pranapratishtha, includes evoking the deity's presence within the idol. Devotees then give prayers and rituals to bring the statue to life, symbolising Lord Ganesha's presence.

2. Pujas & Offerings: Throughout the 10-day festival, devotees conduct daily pujas (worship) with devotion and reverence. The ceremonies involve chanting Vedic hymns, reciting the Ganapati Atharvashirsha, and offering goods such as modaks (sweet dumplings), coconut, jaggery, durva grass, and red flowers, all of which are popular with Lord Ganesha.

3. Aarti and Bhajans: In the morning and evening, aartis (light rituals) are conducted to honour Lord Ganesha. Devotees demonstrate their devotion by singing bhajans and performing dances. The atmosphere is filled with the joyful sound of drums, cymbals, and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," which invoke Lord Ganesha's blessings and protection.

4. Visarjan (Immersion): On the final day, Anant Chaturdashi, Lord Ganesha's idol, is paraded in a spectacular procession and immersed (Visarjan) in a nearby body of water. This ceremony represents the cycle of creation and disintegration, with Lord Ganesha returning to his celestial dwelling and removing the impediments and misfortunes of his devotees.