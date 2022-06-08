Susegad calling

A new podcast series by a Mumbai-based Goan author is a refreshing take on people, places and experiences in the sunshine state beyond boozy breaks by the beach

A ferry in Goa

A montage of free-flowing liquor, beach dances and an MTV-fed aspiration for freedom has coloured the imagination of most non-Goan teens and young adults who dream of a graduation party in the sunshine state. And although author and creative director Clyde D’Souza grew up in the bustle of Andheri, his idea of the coastal state was far removed from this boozy adventure checklist. Picture this: roasting cashew nuts in his ancestral house in Colvale, sneaking off to the river while the adults snoozed, and picking karondas out of thorny bushes. It’s this quiet, peaceful and quintessentially Goan life that D’Souza welcomes us to tune into with his new podcast, Susegad Stories From Goa.



The podcast delves into various aspects of Goa, including its traditional houses and their conservation

Amid the pandemic, when burned-out city folk were flocking to Goa, D’Souza penned Susegad: The Goan Art of Contentment. Soon after, the folks at Bound India, a storytelling and content-creation platform, approached him with the idea of a podcast around Goa. “I jumped at the opportunity, because it allows me to delve deeper into my roots,” recalls D’Souza.



Marius Fernandes’ home in Divar Island, Goa. Pics Courtesy/Clyde D’Souza

The series of five episodes taps into life in Goa, beyond the beer and the beaches. In every 35-minute episode, a cool prelude prepares the listener for a journey — from the chaos of work, deadlines and traffic to the sunshine state, where gentle waves lap at your feet. The host chats up the flag-bearers of the state’s lifestyle, culture, traditions, history, tourism, plurality and everything in between. Publisher and journalist Frederick Noronha, for instance, takes us through literature on, of and by Goans, while author and heritage expert Heta Pandit gives us a virtual peek into the traditional houses of the state.

Filmmaker and founder of Get Creative Goa, Vince Costa, delves into the creative community in the state. Varun Hegde of Soul Travelling reveals how to truly experience the real Goa, and influencer Insia Lacewalla, meanwhile, answers a question close to our heart — what does it take to move to Goa.



Clyde D’Souza

These candid chats are peppered with D’Souza’s memories. “We’re constantly bombarded with touristy things to do in Goa. But my mind is imprinted with my childhood memories — listening to ghost stories in the evenings or having well-water baths. This helps me explore the simple pleasures of Goa,” he shares.

Our favourite segment is when the host asks the guests their favourite Konkani word. And while a visit to Goa might not be on the cards for us any time soon, we managed to pick up a local term that sums up our feelings for the state: mog assuni (let there be love).

Goa, the Clyde way

>> In the morning, head to Chorao Island by ferry and walk around the bird sanctuary.

>> Buy Goan snacks like croquettes and potato chops from your local bakery. My favourite is La Confiserie in Candolim.

>> Pick up fresh fish and vegetables from the village tintto (market) and cook your own meal. I love Goan parboiled rice.

>> Head to the nearest river to watch villagers fish in its waters; it’s a super-soothing experience.

>> In the evening, watch a Goan tiatr (play) in Kala Academy, Panjim or Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, featuring Goan stars, high drama, music and comedy! Trust me, you won’t need subtitles.