Team Guide recommends: Beatle bytes

The Beatles. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

How did Paul McCartney sneak into France without a passport? What was The Beatles’ last conversation before John Lennon’s assassination? And why did the Imagine singer call himself a ‘b#*tard’ following his son’s birth? Peter Brown, The Beatles’ office manager, answers all the questions in his new book, All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words. The book is a collage of interviews, private conversations and anecdotes shared by those closest to The Beatles during their rise and fall. For fans of the Fab Four like me, who don’t mind a bit of juicy gossip from time to time, it checks all the boxes.

