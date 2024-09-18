Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide recommends Beatle bytes

Team Guide recommends: Beatle bytes

Updated on: 19 September,2024 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

For fans of the Fab Four like me, who don’t mind a bit of juicy gossip from time to time, it checks all the boxes

Team Guide recommends: Beatle bytes

The Beatles. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
Team Guide recommends: Beatle bytes
x
00:00

How did Paul McCartney sneak into France without a passport? What was The Beatles’ last conversation before John Lennon’s assassination? And why did the Imagine singer call himself a ‘b#*tard’ following his son’s birth? Peter Brown, The Beatles’ office manager, answers all the questions in his new book, All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words. The book is a collage of interviews, private conversations and anecdotes shared by those closest to The Beatles during their rise and fall. For fans of the Fab Four like me, who don’t mind a bit of juicy gossip from time to time, it checks all the boxes.


Available: amazon.in




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai the beatles

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK