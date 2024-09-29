Take a trip to the vibrant eastern suburb to share The Guide’s picks of favourite cafés for every passion — be it books, movies, or gaming

A gamer plays a single player wrestling game; (right) Gamers in a multiplayer session at the gaming zone. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

For gaming freaks

Gamers in Thane have found their new haven at an arcade café opened by Shreyas Kelkar, born from his passion for gaming. “As a teenager, I couldn’t afford gaming equipment due to its high cost and limited availability. I wanted to offer youngsters the chance to experience top-tier gaming consoles and the latest games in a comfortable environment, and at affordable prices, starting at just Rs 70 per hour,” Kelkar explained. The café features a high-end setup with six PlayStation 5 consoles, Xbox Series X, a racing simulator, and 65-inch TVs, “We offer an immersive setup with music and coloured lights that change with the music, heightening the energy and giving players a rush,” he added. The racing simulator is a unique console racing equipment featuring a two-player setup with a steering wheel and pedals, to provide a realistic racing experience. The café boasts over 30 popular games, including story-based and competitive options, with Kelkar taking customer feedback to keep the collection up to date with the latest trends. Unlike most gaming cafés, patrons can also enjoy snacks like chips, frankies and vada pav while gaming.

Shreyas Kelkar

“We allow eating while playing but maintain hygiene by regularly cleaning the space and equipment,” Kelkar assured. The café also hosts competitive gaming tournaments, such as the recent FIFA tournament with cash prizes, and plans to hold a Valorant PC tournament soon. “Our goal is to build a community of gamers, where players can connect via WhatsApp groups and join games together,” Kelkar said. He plans to expand to Mumbai, introducing the racing simulator at new locations.

TIME 11 am to 10 pm

AT Infinity Arcade Game Zone, Shop.no 3, Gurudwara service road, Bhaskar Colony, Naupada, Thane West.

LOG ON TO @infinityarcadethane

CALL 6262-292994

COST Rs 70 onwards (per hour).

For book nerds

Readers at the library cafe

Born out of the desire to fill a gap for cosy solo reading spots in Thane, Cafe Anecdote was founded by three friends, is a library-themed space. “We wanted to stay true to the concept of a library café, and have a wide range of books, some purchased, others pre-loved,” said Mohit Bhoir, co-founder of the café. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, the boho chic decor and their signature cloud lights adds a whimsical touch. The café serves a mixed cuisine menu, with comfort food and quick snacks. “We try to cater to all preferences and offer an all-day brunch menu, Italian favourites and an assortment of quick bites, including fries, waffles, and pancakes,” Bhoir added. The space focuses on creating a community and aims to be a neighbourhood favourite for all those looking for a peaceful time. “Through our workshops and open mic events, we want to create an interactive, vibrant community and give the people of Thane a platform to share their thoughts and creativity” he explained. The cosy haven is not only perfect for co-working or a solo date but also an inviting spot for friends to hang out and unwind. “We saw many cafés in Mumbai embracing solo dining, and wanted to bring that comfort to Thane where people can feel at ease dining alone or working in peace. At the same time, we aimed to create a relaxed, welcoming space for friends to gather,” Bhoir concluded.

Co-founders Prathamesh Patil, Mohit Bhoir, and Shubham Shah

TIME 11 am to 11 pm

AT Cafe Anecdote, Amrapali Arcade, opposite Vasant Vihar High School & Junior College, Vasant Vihar, Thane West.

LOG ON TO @cafeanecdote

CALL 8082008111

COST Rs 600 for two

For movie buffs

The space offers access to (right) OTT shows and (left) a food menu

Corporate employees turned café owners, Neha Mannur and Sanket Kamble, launched Ajab Cafe Kaa Gajab Theatre this June to offer a unique blend of food, drinks, and entertainment.

“As Gen Z ourselves, we are drawn to unique experiences at affordable prices,” said Kamble, co-founder of the café. The café boasts of a large screen tv with multiple OTT streaming platforms available to rent at R799 for two hours and forty five minutes.

Sanket Kamble and Neha Mannur

The décor, inspired by the co-founder’s film making hobby and love for cinema, features iconic Bollywood posters like Chachi 420 and international hits like Naruto. “From the décor to the name, we wanted everything to feel filmy and distinctive,” Kamble added. The café aims to provide a space where groups can come together to watch movies and shows with snacks, instead of watching them alone at home. The menu elevates typical theatre fare with quick bites like fries, noodles, pasta, and sandwiches, catering to the tastes of younger crowds. “Sanket’s mother has been a pillar of support for us, she plays an instrumental role in helping us set up the café and even helped us polish our cooking skills,” Mannur explained. Nestled in the heart of Thane, the café boasts an easily accessible location. “Having grown up in Thane, we wanted to introduce this concept to our city,” she explained. The café hosts private birthday parties, providing a bespoke décor for film lovers to celebrate. “Our space offers a filmy ambiance and the privacy allows one to celebrate with their loved ones instead of being surrounded by multiple tables and people like that in regular cafés” Kamble said. The duo aims to expand the café to new locations, and commence community screenings.

TIME 7.30 am to 11.30 pm

AT Ajab Cafe Kaa Gajab Theatre, Neelkanth Heights, opposite Jalaram Traders, Sainath Nagar, Majiwada, Thane West.

LOG ON TO @ajab_cafe_kaa_gajab_theatre

CALL 8356066417