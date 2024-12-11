With two days of workshops, immersive experiences and conversations, Conscious Collective seeks to bridge the gap between sustainable living and innovative creations

A view of the Vikhroli mangroves

Green revolution in Vikhroli: Attend this two-day event to learn more about sustainability

There is much abuzz amidst the serene oasis of Pirojshanagar in Vikhroli. The annual event of Godrej Design Lab, Conscious Collective returns this week with the new theme of Bridging Horizons. Nyrika Holkar, executive director, Godrej Enterprises Group, states, “When curating the sessions and experiences for Conscious Collective, we focused on key facets that align with our overarching mission of fostering a more sustainable future. The idea of building a community is for everyone to come together to find solutions that can address the pressing needs of a warming planet.”

On: December 14 and 15; 10 am onwards

At: Godrej and Boyce, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli East.

Log on to: insider.com

INSTALLATIONS

Leather tales

This installation, titled Luminous Lore, will bring together the ancient art of leather used for Tholu Bommalata and ancient shadow puppet theatre in the Deccan with the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast to create a perpetual play of light.

ON December 14 and 15



Of green spaces

This spatial experience created by the Design Village will bring to visual reality the slow degradation of soil, life and the ecosystem in the absence of Mumbai’s mangroves.

ON December 14 and 15



An example of the terra cotta installation. Pics Courtesy/Godrej Design Lab

Terra-cool it

Despite temperatures being on the lower side of late, this bio-coolant installation, Coral, highlights the innovative concept of using material such as terra cotta and moss to reduce ambient temperatures.

ON December 14 and 15

Deep in the wells

The traditional baoris come alive in this installation, The Baori Cube, a multi-sensorial installation that will serve as a catalyst by triggering sense, sight and sound.

ON December 14 and 15

TALKS

Saving the mangroves

Learn the role and advantage of the city’s sentinel greens — mangroves — in this conversation featuring Anne Guerry (lead scientist, Stanford University), Lubaina Rangwala (WRI India), Suresh Babu (WWF India), Dr Ramasubramanian (MS Swaminathan Research Foundation) among others.

ON December 14; 11.45 am to 12.45 pm



Vikas Dilawari

For a healthy balance

Conservation architect Vikas Dilawari joins urban designer and architect Oormi Kapadia and Avid Learning CEO Asad Lalljee in a conversation about uniting heritage conservation with urban growth.

ON December 14; 2 pm to 2.45 pm



Ken Yeang

Natural inspiration

Malaysian ecologist and architect Ken Yeang will delve into the need to tap into existing ecosystems to design sustainable urban infrastructure for the future.

ON December 15; 2 pm to 2.45 pm

Bringing design to reality

With the city prone to climatic changes, architects Dr Kaiwan Mehta, Veerendra Wakhloo and Chitra Vishwanath discuss the need to translate passive design concepts to urban reality.

ON December 15; 11.45 am to 12.30 pm

Putting theory to practice

Architects and educators Rohan Shivkumar, Vinu Daniel and Monish Siripurapu join Henry Skupniewicz of Godrej Design Lab on bridging the gap between practical and theoretical design for sustainability in a world driven by AI technology.

ON December 15; 6 pm to 6.45 pm

KIDS

Walk in the wild

Step into the green haven hidden in Pirojshanagar with naturalist Sunjoy Monga and experience its hidden ecosystem.

ON December 14; 10 am to 11 am



A child works at a city plan

Bee the change

The Pune-based waste-mining chain Advanced Nature will educate children on the process of pollination and its crucial role in our ecosystem using simple and fun exercises and recycled plastic bottles and bamboo sticks.

ON December 14; 10.30 am to 11.30 am

Little citizens

Let your little ones free up their imagination at this workshop designing cities with forests, mangroves and residences on mock landscapes.

ON December 14 and 15; 10 am to 7 pm

EXPERIENCES

Hooked by the Ghats

Join author and visual storyteller Svabhu Kohli, artist-musician Aaron Myles Pereira showcase the immersive installation of the Western Ghats through 15 endemic plant species.

ON December 14 and 15; 11 am to 4 pm

Music from the wild

The group of socially-conscious rappers from Swadesi bring their unique sounds and stories from the Warli experience to the fore.

ON December 14; 1 pm to 2 pm

Running wild

Join authors Lavanya Karthik and Shabnam Minwalla as they bring to life a tale of three lakes with an army of ants, a chorus of frogs and a mantis ballet to boot.

ON December 15; 12 pm to 1 pm

WORKSHOPS

Taste the chocolate

If you want something for your taste buds, walk in to learn about the art of chocolate making, and the ecosystem that leads to its delicacies.

ON December 14; 11.30 am to 12.30 am

Experience the past

If you are in need of a digital detox, sign up for this sustainability workshop that brings back the 17th century art of making handcrafted paper using waste and cotton rags.

ON December 15; 11 am to 1 pm

Wowed by Warli art

Artist Dinesh Barap will introduce participants to the traditional techniques, indigeneous motifs and artistic heritage of the Warli community. Barap’s use of natural colours and materials adds to the experience.

ON December 15; 4 pm