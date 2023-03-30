Immerse yourself in nature by signing up for these trips

Enjoy a perfect start to May with a camping getaway in the snowy mountains near Buddhaban in Himachal Pradesh. Soak in mesmeric views of some of the prominent peaks of the valley and rejuvenate in the lush meadows
Pics Courtesy/treksandtrails.org, adventuregeek.in, TheNomadicQuest
Into the deep blue
Dive under the reefs off the Konkan coast to experience the diversity and natural wonder that lies beneath. Learn to swim with the fish, explore the reefs and the beauty of the famous coastline before camping and enjoying the hospitality on the beaches.
From April 28; 8 pm
Meeting PoinT SGNP, Borivali; Pritam Hotel, Dadar; Diamond Garden, Chembur.
Log on to adventuregeek.in
Cost Rs 7,999
Tripping in Himachal
Enjoy a perfect start to May with a camping getaway in the snowy mountains near Buddhaban in Himachal Pradesh. Soak in mesmeric views of some of the prominent peaks of the valley and rejuvenate in the lush meadows.
From May 1 onwards
email thenomadicquest@gmail.com
Call 099696 69174
Cost Rs 15,999
Under the valley of stars
Spend a weekend under the stars in the valley beside Mahuli fort. Enjoy the sights of rare nebulae clusters, double stars and the Milky Way galaxy as you join friends and partners on the trip.
On April 15
Meeting time 6 pm
Meeting point Jasangaon railway station.
Log on to treksandtrails.org
Cost Rs 1,799