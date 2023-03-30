Immerse yourself in nature by signing up for these trips

Breaking News
30 March,2023
Enjoy a perfect start to May with a camping getaway in the snowy mountains near Buddhaban in Himachal Pradesh. Soak in mesmeric views of some of the prominent peaks of the valley and rejuvenate in the lush meadows

Pics Courtesy/treksandtrails.org, adventuregeek.in, TheNomadicQuest


Into the deep blue 


Dive under the reefs off the Konkan coast to experience the diversity and natural wonder that lies beneath. Learn to swim with the fish, explore the reefs and the beauty of the famous coastline before camping and enjoying the hospitality on the beaches. 
From April 28; 8 pm
Meeting PoinT SGNP, Borivali; Pritam Hotel, Dadar; Diamond Garden, Chembur.  
Log on to adventuregeek.in
Cost Rs 7,999



Tripping in Himachal


Enjoy a perfect start to May with a camping getaway in the snowy mountains near Buddhaban in Himachal Pradesh. Soak in mesmeric views of some of the prominent peaks of the valley and rejuvenate in the lush meadows. 
From May 1 onwards  
email thenomadicquest@gmail.com  
Call 099696 69174
Cost Rs 15,999

Under the valley of stars 

Spend a weekend under the stars in the valley beside Mahuli fort. Enjoy the sights of rare nebulae clusters, double stars and the Milky Way galaxy as you join friends and partners on the trip. 
On April 15 
Meeting time 6 pm 
Meeting point Jasangaon railway station. 
Log on to  treksandtrails.org 
Cost Rs 1,799

