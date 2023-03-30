Immerse yourself in nature by signing up for these trips

Enjoy a perfect start to May with a camping getaway in the snowy mountains near Buddhaban in Himachal Pradesh. Soak in mesmeric views of some of the prominent peaks of the valley and rejuvenate in the lush meadows

Into the deep blue

Dive under the reefs off the Konkan coast to experience the diversity and natural wonder that lies beneath. Learn to swim with the fish, explore the reefs and the beauty of the famous coastline before camping and enjoying the hospitality on the beaches.

From April 28; 8 pm

Meeting PoinT SGNP, Borivali; Pritam Hotel, Dadar; Diamond Garden, Chembur.

Log on to adventuregeek.in

Cost Rs 7,999

Tripping in Himachal

From May 1 onwards

email thenomadicquest@gmail.com

Call 099696 69174

Cost Rs 15,999

Under the valley of stars

Spend a weekend under the stars in the valley beside Mahuli fort. Enjoy the sights of rare nebulae clusters, double stars and the Milky Way galaxy as you join friends and partners on the trip.

On April 15

Meeting time 6 pm

Meeting point Jasangaon railway station.

Log on to treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 1,799