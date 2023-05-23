May is witnessing the end of the shaadi season before it resumes in August. Here’s our pick of funky bridal sneakers that emerged as a hot-selling trend

Brides are opting for sneakers to endure standing long hours. Representation pic

As the wedding season nears its end, here is a list of funky bridal sneakers that have now become a hot-selling trend

Comfort matters

Rani pink shoes

It can really be taxing on brides to endure hours of rituals on their wedding day while wearing heavy, weighty dresses and three-inch pumps. For those who don’t mind killing what kills their feet, readymade bridal sneakers by The Saree Sneakers are a cool option instead. Its zardosi and chikankari-patterned work makes it a popular choice among Indian brides who also adore sneakers.

Our pick: The colour of this season, rani pink, reflects on these non-leather shoes. The pearls sewn on them give them a simple yet royal bridal look.

Cost Rs 6,000

Range begins from Rs 3,500

Log on t0 thesareessneakers.com

Rule in heels

Ivory shoes

If you like a chic, heeled moment but do not want to miss out on the current sneakers trend, Tiesta has just the fix for you. With a range of readymade and handcrafted bridal sneaker-wedges to choose from, this Mumbai-based online vegan store offers kicks for all possible functions. It prioritises comfort and quality coupled with style.

Our pick: The bedazzling ivory sneaker-wedges with delicate golden embroidery scream to be worn on a Sangeet night. They will also

pair well with white gowns for Christian weddings.

Cost Rs 8,890

Range begins from Rs 7,500

Log on t0 tiesta.in

Wear it like you like it

Customised shoes. Pics/Instagram

Some brides like to spearhead and chart out their wedding plan all by themselves — right from choosing the flowers used for the décor to designing their own lehengas. With Laces and Patches, it is now also possible to design your bridal sneakers. You can pick from the variety of laces and patches they have, or get some

customised for yourself, and get them sewn on your shoes as you would like it.

Our pick: The colours on the laces and the patches of these customised shoes pop out contrastingly, giving it a trendy and traditional look.

Cost Rs 2,500

Range begins from Rs 2,500

Log on t0 laces_and_patchs on Instagram