Mumbai has been bitten by the hybrid exercise bug, all thanks to a marquee fitness competition that’s taken the world by storm. We speak to those who’ve committed to the bit and survived, to learn what makes HYROX tick

On the face of it, HYROX shouldn’t be as popular as it is. The indoor fitness competition combines 8 km of running with eight functional workouts and, for most fitness lovers, either of these would qualify as a complete workout. But when you consider that the event which was founded by an Olympic field hockey champion, and saw only 650 participants in its first 2017 edition in Germany, has swelled to several countries with tens of thousands of participants, it becomes apparent that this is not just another passing fitness fad. Mumbai saw its first HYROX race in May this year, and is already prepping for the next event on Sunday. So viral is its popularity that even self-confessed fitness lover Mira Kapoor made waves on social media when she hinted at her participation at the upcoming edition.

Marbet Mary Wahlang trains ahead of the competition in Mumbai. Pic courtesy/Marbet Mary Wahlang

Although the stars of the event’s Mumbai debut primarily comprised professional athletes, the event also saw its fair share of fitness enthusiasts. We spoke to two past competitors for a glimpse of what it takes to be a HYROX champion.

Community over competition

For 32-year-old fitness coach Neha Agarwalla, who participated in the Delhi chapter, what sets the fitness competition apart is the community it builds, “Fitness has always been a big part of my life. What drew me to HYROX specifically was the scale and format of the event. In CrossFit, most of the smaller competitions were gym-based and didn’t have the same atmosphere of many people competing together in one space. HYROX, on the other hand, is a professionally organised global event, and I’d been hearing about how well it’s run abroad. The energy of everyone coming together really appealed to me,” the Colaba-resident enthuses.



Agarwalla at the gym

Elaborating further, she adds that it is representative of a broader shift in India’s fitness mindset, where fitness is becoming a social activity. “Earlier, the culture was more about clubs or bars, and gyms were just traditional setups. Now, there are so many boutique fitness studios that create a very different vibe — working out together, then grabbing a coffee or breakfast has become a common part of the lifestyle, especially in places such as South Mumbai and Bandra,” she explains. For her, the routine stands out because it brings together people who are equally passionate about fitness.



Sheral Pereira works out with a mace. PIC COURTESY/SHERAL PEREIRA

The format itself encourages community, she claims. In that, you can participate with a partner, or in mixed relays with a team of four. “For people who enjoy group settings, that social element definitely becomes a huge motivator,” she says.

Competitive but inclusive

Although she is based in Hyderabad, 29-year-old Marbet Mary Wahlang travelled to Mumbai earlier this year for her first HYROX meet. While, like Agarwalla, she has also trained as a hybrid athlete owing to her exposure to CrossFit, she admits that HYROX is far more enjoyable because of how simplified and accessible the movements are. “Unlike CrossFit, which has movements that are a little too tough to perform for everyone, almost anyone who has enough training can complete a HYROX event. I regularly attend CrossFit events, but it’s only for the excitement,” she admits. The community is also more supportive, she says, and despite the competition, participants come away feeling motivated to do better. “It’s also inspiring to test your mettle against those who are at the top of their game. The atmosphere only adds to the buzz,” she notes, likening it to a concert or a festival. “The only difference is, instead of alcohol, I’m downing pre-workout and hydrasalts,” she laughs.

Keeping it real

Although both Wahlang and Agarwalla are loud and proud about their enthusiasm, they recommend training specifically for the event before taking the plunge. “I think it’s important to already be working out regularly. You don’t need to be extremely fit, but having some background in strength training and a bit of running in your routine makes a big difference. Going in with no preparation at all could increase your risk of injury. At the same time, HYROX is great for anyone who enjoys functional, slightly high-intensity workouts — movements like burpees, wall balls, and lunges — combined with running. And it’s flexible: if you’re not ready for the full event, the mixed relay is a fantastic option,” says Agarwalla. For Wahlang, it’s not as much about winning as it is about reaching the finish line. “Simply completing the event leaves you with a sense of achievement. You come back highly motivated and eager to be better and stronger than before. And to me, that’s what makes this worth the while,” she signs off.

Prep, set and go

Eager to dip into the HYROX experience but don’t know where to begin? Keep these simple guidelines in mind:

>> Allow at least eight to 12 weeks of dedicated training before an event

>> Structure your workouts in keeping with the specific functional fitness exercises you will perform at the race

>> Simulate the race experience by giving yourself exposure to hybrid workouts. For some, running after strength exercises can prove especially challenging

The official website offers several partnered training clubs and online platforms to prepare with. Fitness coach Sheral Pereira, who is participating in the upcoming Mumbai race, strongly recommends focusing on the key pillars of strength training, nutrition, hydration and rest.