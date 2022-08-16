Make-up essentials for travelling like a beauty pro

Heading out of town for a vacay? Here is an expert-curated list of make-up essentials for your beauty kit

File pic

Make-up must-haves:

1 Sunscreen Stressing on the importance of healthy skin and her interest in skincare, celebrity make-up artiste KrisAnn Figueiredo lists sunscreen as the first and most important product that is essential for your travel kit, especially if you’re going to be on the beach or walking around to explore a new place. Don’t forget to reapply at least every four hours or sooner.

2 Moisturiser: Carry a face, body and lip moisturiser, no matter the weather. Apply it before using your make-up. Figueiredo shares, “For me, skin prep matters and is very important for healthy skin, so don’t forget to moisturise.” This will give you a dewy and fresh look as well.

3 Concealer: Instead of carrying a foundation which is heavy and might even spill in your bag, go light on your travel kit and face with the concealer.

4 Compact powder: Get make-up retouches on the go with a travel-sized compact. It’s easy to use.

5 Cheek and lip tint: Carry your favourite tint for a splash of colour and that sun-kissed look. “Don’t be afraid to explore your make-up for more than one area of the face,” Figueiredo suggests. Your products can have multiple functions; use your cheek tint on your eyes, and lipstick on your cheek. This will help you travel light as well.

6 Face mist: After playing Dora, the explorer, don’t let sweat and heat ruin your look. A face mist will freshen you up almost instantly.

7 Eyebrow gel: Something as simple as combing your eyebrows up with an eyebrow gel will give you an instant facelift. It’s minimal effort with maximum gains.

From the expert

Skin care: It makes a big difference to prep your skin before putting on any make-up. It will ensure that the make-up sits perfectly on your skin, lasts longer, and it will also protect your skin in the long run.

Massaging your skin before applying make-up brings blood to the face and gives you a lively and fresh look.

Go mini: Get travel-sized mini kits and product containers instead of carrying larger items.

Pool-ready: Don’t forget to check if your products are waterproof in case you are going to be spending time in the ocean or pool.

KrisAnn Figueiredo, @krisann.figueiredo.mua