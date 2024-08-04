Breaking News
New Italian Book Club in Mumbai brings together Indian and Italian communities through reading

Updated on: 05 August,2024 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

The new Italian Book Club, The Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai will discuss Jhumpa Lahiri’s new title in Bandra later this week

New Italian Book Club in Mumbai brings together Indian and Italian communities through reading

Members of the new book club exchange ideas at the first session

New Italian Book Club in Mumbai brings together Indian and Italian communities through reading
When the Italian Book Club, launched by The Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai (IIC), had their first meeting on June 20, the enthusiastic response from the city’s bibliophiles meant that it was a good start to this page-turner. Director Francesca Amendola explains how this young platform integrates both Indian and Italian communities through the immersive medium of a book club with the aim to blend Italian and Indian traditions. It fosters community-bonding through shared reading and related activities. The institute curates a list of books that reflect Italian culture for the members to choose from, fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity.


Francesca Amendola
Francesca Amendola



Discussions are primarily in English, with the occasional Italian excerpt for authentic flair. “The people of Mumbai have great appreciation for Italian culture and are open to community activities to share ideas and have engaging discussions,” she remarks. At the club’s second meeting later this week, American writer Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, and its Italian translation, Dove mi trovo, will be the book of discussion. Trushant Tamgaonkar, executive director, Title Waves Bookstore, describes the club as a unique experience that focuses on readership and community discussions. “It’s not just another book club; it is one of the few that focuses on readership and seamlessly blends cultures,” he explains.


Jhumpa Lahiri
Jhumpa Lahiri

The book club is emerging as an informal, community-based set-up for Italians, and Mumbaikars alike. “We want people to come together, to share their ideas and insights, and have meaningful discussions,” Amendola emphasises. This initiative has gradually gained acceptance, highlighting the importance of cultural fusion and community-oriented endeavours. 

On August 7, 6.30 pm onwards
At Title Waves bookstore, St Paul Media Complex, opposite Duruelo Convent School, Bandra West. 
Call 8657921003 
Log on to @mumbai_iic 
Cost Rs 200 (one year membership token fee)

