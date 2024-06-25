Pizza, tiramisu, croissant: How these Mumbai expats are mapping Italian and French food for Mumbaikars

Where do you get the perfect pizza, tiramisu, coffee or croissant in Mumbai? Who better than the Italian and French-origin Mumbaikars themselves? With Mumbai’s love for all kinds of Italian and French food, mid-day.com spoke to Giulia Raffaello and Ellie Flory Fawcett all about food

Giulia Raffaello (left) along with Essy Ollie discovered Italian food in Mumbai; Ellie Flory Fawcett (right) set out to find the perfect croissant. Photo Courtesy: Giulia Raffaello/Ellie Flory Fawcett

Italian-origin Mumbaikar Giulia Raffaello, who calls Mumbai her home, has been discovering Indian food in the country since 2018. In fact, just last year, she did a series on Indian street food and many people loved it. With a growing interest in food in India, it didn’t take long for the Human Resource professional-turned-content creator to tap into her Italian roots but in Mumbai. She shares, “I noticed an increased interest from my community in Italy, its food and culture. I thought it was time to start reviewing Italian food in India, beginning with Mumbai, my home in India. I wanted to explore and share how easy it is to find authentic Italian cuisine here, helping me enjoy the flavours of home when I miss it.” With that, she set out to document not only the best places for pizzas but also tiramisu and coffee in Mumbai on her Instagram account @onlyonegiulia opening with ‘We are Italians in Mumbai’ in a six-part series.