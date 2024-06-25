Breaking News
Pizza, tiramisu, croissant: How these Mumbai expats are mapping Italian and French food for Mumbaikars

Updated on: 25 June,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Where do you get the perfect pizza, tiramisu, coffee or croissant in Mumbai? Who better than the Italian and French-origin Mumbaikars themselves? With Mumbai’s love for all kinds of Italian and French food, mid-day.com spoke to Giulia Raffaello and Ellie Flory Fawcett all about food

Giulia Raffaello (left) along with Essy Ollie discovered Italian food in Mumbai; Ellie Flory Fawcett (right) set out to find the perfect croissant. Photo Courtesy: Giulia Raffaello/Ellie Flory Fawcett

Italian-origin Mumbaikar Giulia Raffaello, who calls Mumbai her home, has been discovering Indian food in the country since 2018. In fact, just last year, she did a series on Indian street food and many people loved it. With a growing interest in food in India, it didn’t take long for the Human Resource professional-turned-content creator to tap into her Italian roots but in Mumbai. She shares, “I noticed an increased interest from my community in Italy, its food and culture. I thought it was time to start reviewing Italian food in India, beginning with Mumbai, my home in India. I wanted to explore and share how easy it is to find authentic Italian cuisine here, helping me enjoy the flavours of home when I miss it.” With that, she set out to document not only the best places for pizzas but also tiramisu and coffee in Mumbai on her Instagram account @onlyonegiulia opening with ‘We are Italians in Mumbai’ in a six-part series.

