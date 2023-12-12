Get in the loop of Gen-Z slang, fashion and lifestyle choices with this podcast

In their new podcast, two city-based content creators have light-hearted conversations over lifestyle choices by the current generation

Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan. Pic courtesy/Youtube

Of the many trends that Gen-Z would rather not see make a return from the ’90s, a definite pick is the low-waisted skinny jeans. This mutual dislike is astutely expressed by content creator Sakshi Shivdasani and actor Naina Bhan in their new video podcast, Moment of Silence. If you’re born between 1997 and 2012, or are simply interested in the ‘rizz’ way of living, our pick for this week will keep you in the loop with Gen-Z slang, fashion and lifestyle choices, dating preferences and one of the more coveted jobs today — content creation.

The light-hearted podcast is full of candid conversations, life revelations and dark humour. The first episode, Dating in your 20s, went live on November 10. Since then, the duo has released four episodes that clock roughly 30 minutes each. They begin or end every episode with a moment of silence for the victims of the subject they have chosen. More often than not, these subjects include themselves as well. In the first episode, for instance, they were made victims by their own taste in men. “A moment of silence for all mothers [girlfriends turned to mothers] of boyfriends,” Shivdasani cracks up, and the episode progresses into the mistakes they made and continue to make before getting into relationships, some of the most bizarre reasons of breaking up, the hottest dating apps and why, and how situationships end up becoming the ultimate solulu (Gen-Z slang for solution).

While Bhan denies having tried dating apps, Shivdasani breaks down the role of each — Tinder for her is where one hooks up without a care, Bumble requires a lot of effort because women are required to initiate conversations, Dil Mil is for the Indian Americans, Raya is for the elite, and hence, simply out of league, while shaadi.com is for the parents who are still hopeful that their children will settle down for good. In a revelation from her past relationships, Shivdasani recalls dating a fake drug dealer, “Ek kaam bhi dhang se nahi kar sakta,” she laughs and reveals that he used to crush Crocin and sell it as cocaine to rich guys so that he could get the money to buy real cocaine from other rich guys.

Our favourite episode is titled Why We Hate Our Bikini Photos; here, instead of slamming one down with big words of body positivity that sometimes take a departure from the real motive, the public figures laugh about their own insecurities and the extreme measures they have taken in the past to hide the same from the world that is constantly watching them. We love how they maintain their profiles as relatable influencers throughout, and jokingly give out words of advice or a reality check to the women in their 20s.

