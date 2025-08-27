Inspired by Malaika Arora’s headstand? A yoga instructor shares how you can safely practise and ace it

Malaika Arora is at it again — the 51-year-old has created yet another fitness challenge that has predictably gone viral on social media. This time, she shared a video of herself attempting a headstand with the help of an instructor and finally nailing the admittedly challenging yoga pose after a few failed trials. In addition to making for a really cool photo or video, a headstand also offers several benefits to your body — from building upper body strength, to improving balance and control, to boosting circulation and flexibility.

Ease the flow

Before you attempt to recreate the pose on your yoga mat, in the comfort of your home, it helps to pay heed to Juhu-based wellness yoga instructor Rashika Chellwani’s observations. “The headstand, or Sirsasana (or Shirsasana), is often called the king of yoga poses. But it’s not a pose to attempt casually.

(From left) Place your palms on the ground, Kick up one leg at a time with support from the wall and Carefully assume the headstand pose in a controlled movement. PICS COURTESY/RASHIKA CHELLWANI

To ace it, you need more than just upper body strength — it’s a full-body effort where your arms, shoulders, core, and even your legs play an equal and important role in achieving balance. Preparatory poses such as the plank and forearm plank help strengthen the upper body and core, while squats, sumo squats, and glute exercises support the lower body,” she explains. She also notes that the Surya Namaskar is an excellent full-body workout: 12 rounds a day can build both strength and stamina.

Slow and steady

As a first step, Chellwani suggests spending some time strengthening your wrists with wall drills. Place your palms firmly on the floor and kick up one leg at a time, while using the wall for support. “Remember, a headstand is not just about strength. It’s also about mind-body coordination. Adding pranayama techniques like deep breathing, Nadi Shodhana and Bhramari can sharpen focus and calm the mind, making your practice safer and more grounded,” she advises.



Rashika Chellwani

However, she also recommends avoiding the pose if you have neck, spine or blood pressure issues. “Never rush into a headstand without warming up. Always practise under guidance at first, ideally using a wall for support until you gain confidence. A safe headstand is one that’s entered into with control and awareness, not speed. Patience and consistency are your best allies,” she concludes.