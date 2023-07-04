Don’t let the rain gods ruin your fitness routine. Get fit at home by practising these simple exercises

(Frome left) The positions in camel pose

Listen to this article Lazy to hit the gym during cozy monsoon? Try these yoga poses at home to stay fit x 00:00

Aren't we all loving how the rains have been gracing our city? And also the delicious fare, from pakoras and fries, to chai — isn’t that perfect for the season? But is the same downpour also dampening your spirit for fitness? If you are not quite motivated to step outside in these rains to hit the gym or go for a walk, fret not. We speak to two experts to learn how to practise these yoga postures and equipment-free exercises at home, which helps to not only stay fit, but also cut the calories.

Yoga postures

ADVERTISEMENT

Camel pose (ustrasana)

. Kneel in a way that your knees are aligned with the shoulders. The soles of your feet can face upwards or remain tucked. Place both hands on your lower back and bring your elbows as close as you can to each other.

. Flex your glute muscles, inhale and slowly bend over backwards. Stay in this position for a count of five breaths and then, open up your chest.

. Once you feel comfortable in this position, stretch your right hand and place it on your right heel. Do the same with your left hand. Keep the neck in a neutral position — do not strain or flex the neck.

. If you feel any discomfort in your lower back, you can go back to the previous position or release the posture.

(From left) The positions of mountain pose

Mountain pose (tadasana)

. Stand with your feet just slightly apart (one to one and a half feet). Ensure that your weight is balanced equally on both feet.

. Raise your arms straight, above your head, in a way that you feel the stretch in your shoulders. Simultaneously, raise your heels and balance your entire body on

your toes.

. Take a deep breath and interlock your fingers. Your palms should face upwards.

. Gaze at one fixed point and stay in this position for five normal breaths.

. Exhale deeply and continue normal breathing.

Equipment-free exercises

Positions one, two, three and five of burpee

Burpees

. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by

your sides.

. Drop down into a squat, placing your palms on the ground in front of you.

. Kick your feet back to land in a high plank position, with your entire body aligned in a straight line from head to toe.

. Lower your body, keeping your elbows close to

your sides.

. Once on the ground, press upwards with your arms and push your feet forward.

. Jump straight off the ground with your hands raised to finish

the move.

(From left) The positions to knee raise

Reverse lunge to knee raise

. Stand straight, with your hands on your hips, chest upright and tightened core.

. Step backward on your right leg, lowering the knee till it’s just above the ground while keeping your torso upright.

. Push through the right heel, lifting your right knee towards your chest.

. Lower the right foot to the ground, to end up in the starting position.