Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Lazy to hit the gym during cozy monsoon Try these yoga poses at home to stay fit

Lazy to hit the gym during cozy monsoon? Try these yoga poses at home to stay fit

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Pooja Patel | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

Don’t let the rain gods ruin your fitness routine. Get fit at home by practising these simple exercises

Lazy to hit the gym during cozy monsoon? Try these yoga poses at home to stay fit

(Frome left) The positions in camel pose

Listen to this article
Lazy to hit the gym during cozy monsoon? Try these yoga poses at home to stay fit
x
00:00

Aren't we all loving how the rains have been gracing our city? And also the delicious fare, from pakoras and fries, to chai — isn’t that perfect for the season? But is the same downpour also dampening your spirit for fitness? If you are not quite motivated to step outside in these rains to hit the gym or go for a walk, fret not. We speak to two experts to learn how to practise these yoga postures and equipment-free exercises at home, which helps to not only stay fit, but also cut the calories.


Yoga postures 


Camel pose (ustrasana)
. Kneel in a way that your knees are aligned with the shoulders. The soles of your feet can face upwards or remain tucked. Place both hands on your lower back and bring your elbows as close as you can to each other.
. Flex your glute muscles, inhale and slowly bend over backwards. Stay in this position for a count of five breaths and then, open up your chest.
. Once you feel comfortable in this position, stretch your right hand and place it on your right heel. Do the same with your left hand. Keep the neck in a neutral position — do not strain or flex the neck.
. If you feel any discomfort in your lower back, you can go back to the previous position or release the posture. 


(From left) The positions of mountain pose(From left) The positions of mountain pose

Mountain pose (tadasana)
. Stand with your feet just slightly apart (one to one and a half feet). Ensure that your weight is balanced equally on both feet.
. Raise your arms straight, above your head, in a way that you feel the stretch in your shoulders. Simultaneously, raise your heels and balance your entire body on 
your toes.
. Take a deep breath and interlock your fingers. Your palms should face upwards.
. Gaze at one fixed point and stay in this position for five normal breaths.
. Exhale deeply and continue normal breathing.

Equipment-free exercises

Positions one, two, three and five of burpeePositions one, two, three and five of burpee

Burpees
. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by 
your sides.
. Drop down into a squat, placing your palms on the ground in front of you.
. Kick your feet back to land in a high plank position, with your entire body aligned in a straight line from head to toe.
. Lower your body, keeping your elbows close to 
your sides.
. Once on the ground, press upwards with your arms and push your feet forward.
. Jump straight off the ground with your hands raised to finish 
the move.

(From left) The positions to knee raise(From left) The positions to knee raise

Reverse lunge to knee raise
. Stand straight, with your hands on your hips, chest upright and tightened core.
. Step backward on your  right leg, lowering the knee till it’s just above the ground while keeping your torso upright.
. Push through the right heel, lifting your right knee towards your chest.
. Lower the right foot to the ground, to end up in the starting position.

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK